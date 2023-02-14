Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
FJ Torras Causeway: Someone from Florida had clearly imbibed too much at around 2 a.m. heading off St. Simons Island when they decided to drive 88 mph in a 50 mph zone. An observant officer turned on his lights to pull the driver over, which must have given the driver quite a fright. “I activated my emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle slammed on brakes, smashing into the concrete dividers.” The driver was arrested for DUI.
Castleberry Lane and Cate Road: An unlicensed yahoo raised suspicions by snooping around a neighborhood after midnight on a dirt bike. The dubious dude took off when the cops arrived, but he did not get far. The 31-year-old ended up in jail charged with driving on a suspended license and for driving an improperly equipped vehicle.
Interstate 95: A county cop spotted a big truck rolling down the interstate at 2 in the morning with a missing headlight, prompting a traffic stop. Some funny business must have transacted afterward, leading to the 46-year-old’s arrest for two counts of tampering with evidence, possession of a little grass and driving with no headlights.
1919 U.S. Highway 17: Two mullet heads decided it was a good idea to chase each other around the Lanier Plaza parking lot in broad daylight, prompting exasperated city cops to conduct a traffic stop. One of those involved ended up in jail on an outstanding arrest warrant. Good riddance.
2400 block of Gloucester Street: A scurrilous scumbag shoved a woman into the roadway, matters made worse by the fact that the mother had a baby in her arms at the time of the transgression. The pathetic pinhead defied responding authorities, getting himself tased in the process. The 24-year-old knave went to jail, charged with willful obstruction of the law and simple battery.
Theft
185 Dungeness Drive: Someone stole a semi truck from the Travel Center of America at exit 29 of I-95.
2200 block of K Street: A crook rummaged through an unlocked and unattended vehicle, absconding with a wallet containing credit cards, cash other pertinent information. Lock your doors, folks, lock your doors. Also, do not leave valuables in unattended vehicles.
600 block of Beachview Drive: In yet another crime made possible by blatant opportunity, a woman’s $1,000 laptop computer went missing overnight from an unlocked GMC Terrain in a hotel parking lot on the island.
4500 block of Altama Avenue: A woman discovered her credit card missing at about the same time she noticed unauthorized charges to same.
Heavy rain
Cleburne Street: An officer responded to a call about a possible broken water pipe that was causing flooding in the area. The officer said no pipe was broken, but that it was raining heavily, as it had been for a while. No broken pipe, just a lot of rain.
Fighting
708 Glynn Isles: Two women were in from out of town and having a couple of drinks at a restaurant when the topic of an ex-boyfriend came up. That quickly sent the otherwise pleasant evening into a downward spiral. The women began fighting. After being separated and told to leave, they were ready to hop in a car and drive away when officers convinced them calling and Uber was the better idea. Neither wanted to press charges against each other.
— The Brunswick News