Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
U.S. Highway341 and Depratter Lane: A plastered palooka in a 2003 Toyota Corolla went cruising down the wrong side of the highway in the wee hours, prompting county cops to stop the fool before calamity ensued with oncoming traffic. The careless clod “had bloodshot eyes and several cans of Natural Lite beer on the seat next to him,” police reported. The 51-year-old went to jail for DUI and for doing so on the wrong side of the road.
Newcastle and O streets: This guy was driving after midnight in a white pickup truck with complete confidence, seemingly unconcerned by his choice to travel south in the northbound lane. It was a detail that immediately caught the attention of a sheriff’s deputy on patrol before dawn. Moments after the deputy stopped him, a nearby resident called 911 to report loco motions by a guy in a white pickup truck. Not to worry, sir — we got him. The 34-year-old ended up in jail, charged with DUI, improper driving and improper stopping, all performed without the benefit of a valid license.
Tara Lane and Altama Avenue: A city cop stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction, only to discover the driver was packing “multiple types of narcotics on his person,” police reported. The 36-year-old ended up in jail for possession of dope.
1100 block of Gloucester St: A loudmouthed malcontent meathead’s late night tantrum did much to disrupt the immediate public’s desire to get some sleep, prompting constabulary intervention. Responding police realized they had already warned this guy previously to stay out of the area or face arrest. He tried to tussle with arresting officers, causing “minor injuries” to a couple of cops. The 52-year-old roughneck ended up in jail for criminal trespass and two counts of willful obstruction of the law.
500 block of Old Mission Road: Ignoring a judge’s order to restrain herself from going to a residence and pestering its occupant, a woman nevertheless came calling in the predawn hours. Responding police found the bothersome woman’s white SUV parked out front upon arrival. They located the 38-year-old in short order and put her in jail for aggravated stalking.
150 Altama Ave.: A punk actually thought he could get away with stealing stuff from the Walmart. Of course, the establishment’s crack security team nipped the numbskull’s nonsense in the bud. Police took the 17-year-old to jail, charged with shoplifting.
Machete Mayhem
1101 Gloucester St.: A madman wielding mayhem in the form of a machete struck another man, inflicting injury at The Well homeless day shelter. Of course, the reckless renegade was long gone when police arrived. The victim begrudgingly agreed to cooperate with police officer. The investigation continues.
— Larry Hobbs