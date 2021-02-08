Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2697 U.S. Highway 17: A guy got himself arrested and carted off to jail. Meanwhile, his pet dog was stuck in his room at the Seabreeze Motel. Animal control officers intervened and took the dog the county kennel.
Fairway Road and U.S. Highway 17: Police responded to a crash report to find a Subaru SUV stopped in the concrete center median before dawn. The vehicle’s whole front end was trashed. There was a woman inside. Police took the 36-year-old woman to jail, charged with DUI and possession of a smidgen of pot.
Interstate 95, Mile Marker 26: Police stopped a guy for swerving all over the interstate after midnight. The driver reeked of booze. Cops took him to jail, charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
3300 block of U.S. Highway 17: Police stopped a vehicle for having a fouled up license plate. He also had felony narcotics on him. Additionally, he was wanted for arrest on a sheriff’s office warrant. Police took the 31-year-old to jail.
655 Scranton Road: A passing patrol officer saw a guy in white sedan stuck in the ditch at 1:30 in the morning. He tried to back it out of the ditch, but was obviously “having issues,” police reported. When he finally did get back on the road. The officer stopped him to have a talk. It turns out he was a wanted man in his home state of New Mexico, town of Edgewood. Police put the 69-year-old man in jail, charged as a fugitive from justice.
800 block of Scranton Road: Officer stopped at a red light saw a guy push it just a little too far trying to make it under the yellow light. It was a red light by the time he crossed it. The resulting traffic stop landed the 29-year-old man behind the wheel in jail, charged with DUI, having an open container and running a red light.
3800 block of Altama Avenue: A brilliant drug dealer was driving in the middle of the day in a Crown Victoria with no license plate. And he was open for business. Lo and behold, an officer attempted a traffic stop upon noticing the vehicle had no license plate. The driver made a run for it, but county cops received a heads-up from city cops and cut him off at the pass. The 42-year-old went to jail with possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of pot with intent to sell, possession of some more dope and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.
Theft
4902 U.S. Highway 17: A thief stole a U-haul off the lot at nearly 5 in the morning. The owner’s surveillance video caught the theft on camera, including the culprit. Police are investigating.
100 Coach Williams Way: A woman left her purse in her vehicle and then took a walk on the Sidney Lanier Bridge. She returned to discover some creep had smashed her window and took her purse.
— Larry Hobbs