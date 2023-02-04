Among reports filed with police:
Why Does This Not Surprise Us
1402 Sonny Miller Way: Tykes who have barely stopped toddling were summoned for organized dribbling, an activity that was assembled by grown-ups at Howard Coffin Park. What happened next should surprise no one by now. The 911 caller explained that a coach “was very hostile” and “lost her temper” while engaging with parents of the bambino ballers. This pillar of sportsmanship stormed off before the cops arrived. “Officers were informed by other coaches and parents that she started threatening parents, screaming profanity in front of the kids and even pushed a parent,” police reported. No word on the final score.
Arrests
1300 block of Egmont Street: A dimwit desperado barged into a man’s backyard and snagged a bicycle therein. Confronted by the owner, the barbarous brigand brandished “a wooden stick with a nail in it,” police reported. He then made a run for it, but the bandit only got as far as Gloucester Street before pursuing officers seized him. The 36-yer-old dangerous dolt went to jail, charged with armed robbery, battery and miscellaneous other offenses.
2100 block of N Street: A man and a woman made a sad spectacle of themselves, scuffling with each other in front of small children. Responding city cops arrested both the 33-year-old man and the 29-year-old woman for battery, as well as for third-degree cruelty to children — typically a charge for putting on such boorish displays in full view of tender eyes. Subsequent to arrest, an officer found a .380 Taurus handgun in the man’s pocket. The gun was hot, earning the man an additional charge of theft by receiving stolen property.
Crooms and Old Jesup roads: If you are wanted for arrest on several dope-related warrants, it is probably a bad idea to pedal around in the middle of the road at 2 in the morning on an unilluminated bicycle. A 44-year-old dim-witted outlaw learned this the hard way.
10400 Canal Crossing Road: A conniving woman tried to perpetrate phony refunds on four purchases from the Academy Sports, hoping to larcenously procure more than $1,000 in gift cards and cash. Store managers were not having it. Responding cops put the 30-year-old woman in jail, charged with theft by conversion.
2200 block of Stonewall Street: A rakish rapscallion roughed up his girlfriend, leaving her with “a large welt on her forehead and marks on her side,” police reported. Police took the 23-year-old jackass to jail for battery.
Whatever He Did, Bet He Won’t Do It Again
2400 block of Norwich Street: Verbatim from city police reports: “Officers responded in reference to a male stating his girlfriend taking his phone and burning his belongings.” Police took an incident report.
— Larry Hobbs