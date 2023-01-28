Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Briarwood Drive: Two dudes tangled at a home after dark. Dispatchers explained to responding cops that one guy was heard screaming for help, despite being choked. But police quickly deduced there was more to this story. The 22-year-old who played the victim for dispatchers ended up in jail, charged with making terroristic threats.
4400 block of U.S. Highway 341: A county cop clocked a guy doing 61 in a 45 zone at dusk, prompting a traffic stop of the Chevrolet Camaro involved. Not only did he drive too fast for circumstances, he did so on a suspended driver’s license, all of which landed the 57-year-old hotfoot in jail.
Scranton Road and Trade Street: What comes first: the suspended license or a seemingly inherent mindless disregard for a driver’s immediate surroundings. A woman drove a silver sedan through a red light in full view of a county patrol cop. And, yes, her driver’s license was not exactly up to date. Also, she was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant. The 45-year-old ended up in jail for driving through a red light on a suspended license while being on the lam from the law.
100 block of Altama Connector: Just as a cop spotted two vehicles speeding down the parkway in the wee hours, one driver braked suddenly and pulled a sharp turn onto the connector. The 38-year-old driver was unlicensed, the vehicle was uninsured. He went to jail for that and for failing to signal a turn.
1101 Gloucester St.: A woman wore out her welcome at the local homeless day shelter, warned afterward that she risked arrest upon returning. She came back. Police arrested the 23-year-old for criminal trespass.
1900 block of Newcastle Street: City cops stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on the night shift, after which officers determined the driver to be drunk. The 38-year-old spent the night in jail charged with DUI, speeding and open container.
Tara Lane and Altama Avenue: A guy drove the wrong way down the road, committing said act in front of a police officer and without the aid of a valid driver’s license. The 38-year-old knucklehead went to jail.
Crash and Dash
Habersham Street and Pinewood Drive: Three hooligans high-tailed it after crashing a Honda Pilot into a telephone pole. Responding city cops found dope and a handgun inside the abandoned crushed vehicle. Police towed the vehicle and seized the dope. The bandits absconded from the law.
Theft
2100 block of Osborne Street: A man returned home to find his pipsqueak pups running free. That was only the start. The pooches got loose because the fence gate was open. The fence gate was open because some doggone desperados hacked off the lock. The scurrilous scamps cut to locks to get at his pressure washer and a battery to his fifth wheel truck, not even bothering to at least secure poor pups after doing their dastardly deed. Cops are investigating.
185 Dungeness Drive: A truck driver left his rig overnight at a truck stop, returning to find some gas grafter had lightened his load of diesel fuel. The stuff is going for around $4.69 a gallon these days. Police are investigating.
3200 block of Franklin Avenue: A man came home from work to discover “his residence was messy and approximately $100 missing,” police reported. Police could not help him with the former, but they took a report on the latter.
— Larry Hobbs