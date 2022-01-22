Among reports with police:
Arrests
McIntyre Courts: A man smacked his girlfriend after dark, “leaving a lump” on her head, police said. Yeah, she did want to press charges against the brute. Police put the 56-year-old cad in jail, charged with battery.
415 Mallery St.: A drunken woman made a fine spectacle of herself after midnight at Murphy’s Tavern, apparently even getting rough with somebody before stumbling away with her boyfriend. Police arrested the 28-year-old woman, taking her to jail for battery, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
Oscar Lane and North Palm Drive: A patrol officer spotted a vehicle traveling well above the speed limit on U.S. Highway 17 before noon. The cop got behind the vehicle as it turned onto Culligan Road and signaled for a traffic stop, but the driver kept going. The dude turned on to Oscar Lane and continued speeding and ignoring the officer’s flashing lights. When the 20-year-old nincompoop did stop, he ended up in jail for fleeing and eluding the law, speeding, running stop signs and doing all of the above on a suspended license.
10400 Canal Crossing: A ne’er-do-well was rummaging around inside the Academy Sports in the evening hours, stuffing items in a bag. Responding police could not nail him for shoplifting, but he went to jail just the same. The 29-year-old layabout was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.
Theft
100 block of Kentshire Avenue: A man returned home from an out-of-town job to discover that a thief broke a rear window of the house to get inside a steal a black “AR style rifle” valued at $700. And it is going to cost him another $300 to fix the window besides, he told police.
3224 U.S. Highway 17: A man and a woman walked into the Friendly Express. The woman struck up a conversation with the clerk, during which time the man started grabbing stuff off of the shelves and stashing them in a “red bin.” Then the crook walked out the door with a red bin full of stolen stuff. The store’s security video captured the whole thing. Police are investigating.
2500 block of Demere Road: Thieves absconded overnight with a man’s EZ-Go camouflaged golf cart, which was parked on the south side of his building at the Island Retreat apartments. He estimated the golf cart worth $10,000.
1715 Gloucester St.: Crooks broke into a storage building in back of the water and sewer utility company and swiped a new chainsaw.
Shots Fired
3200 block of Dogwood Avenue: A concerned citizen called the cops after hearing gunfire as exclamation to a rowdy row between a man and a woman. The woman told police she dumped the boyfriend, who took a couple of potshots at her house when he came by to pick up some of his stuff. One bullet pierced her vehicle and flattened a tire, police determined. The jilted Joe was long gone when the cops arrived.
Smash and Grab
2915 Norwich St.: Bandits smashed a glass window at the Dollar General in the wee hours, setting off the burglary alarm. The crooks grabbed some merchandise from inside and absconded before responding cops arrived. Police are investigating.
— Larry Hobbs