Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1800 block of Wolfe Street: A patrol officer on the night shift spotted a “large fire” in a home’s back yard. The cop approached the couple at the fire, reminded them of the city ordinance pertaining to yard fires and asked them to put it out. The news did not sit well with the pair, who went haywire, hollering and screaming, breaking stuff and “throwing things at officers,” police reported. The man apparently produced a knife, which was about an officer elected to zap him with a Taser. The woman then “attempted to grab the knife,” which earned her a Tasing as well. Police took the cockamamie couple to the hospital emergency room for medical clearance before taking them to jail. Police charged the 66-year-old woman with willful obstruction of the law and burning woodlands and causing damage. Her 42-year-old pyro-pal was charged with aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, willful obstruction of the law and making terroristic threats.
Tillman Avenue and G Street: Two vehicles pulled up to parking spaces in a far corner outside the Friendly Express well after midnight, raising a patrol officer’s suspicions. Efforts to determine more prompted the driver of one vehicle to make a run for it. The officer pursued. The kerfuffle ended predictably, with a 22-year-old man going to jail for fleeing to elude police, willful obstruction of the law, reckless driving and possession of pot.
Tara Arms: A woman requested police presence after dark while she retrieved her stuff from her ex-boyfriend’s place. The responding officer recognized the caller as a wanted woman with a warrant for her arrest. Police took the 48-year-old outlaw to jail. Then the officers asked the ex to hand over the woman’s stuff. The ex-boyfriend told the cops that she does not have any of her stuff at his place.
Tillman Avenue and H Street: County police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, but the driver bailed out and ran. City police assisted and managed to track the hooligan down. The 22-year-old bad apple went to jail for fleeing and attempting to elude police, willful obstruction of the law, reckless driving and possession of pot.
Fairway Oaks: A malcontent apparently picked a fight and damaged a man’s work van, requiring police intervention. Looking into the matter, police took the 42-year-old scoundrel to jail for disorderly conduct, battery and criminal property damage.
Interstate 95: A concerned motorists called 911 around midnight to report a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that “was all over the road,” swerving in and out of lanes. A responding county cop caught up to the vehicle and saw firsthand that the driver could not keep between the lanes and was tailgating a semitrailer besides. The resulting traffic stop landed the 58-year-old Jacksonville man in jail for DUI.
