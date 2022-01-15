Among reports filed with police:
Horsefeathers
2401 Gloucester St.: A guy pulls up to the gas pumps at the Friendly Express. Since it will only take a sec to buy a drink, he leaves the vehicle “unoccupied, unlocked and (engine) running” as he steps inside. And there goes his vehicle, the man observed through the store window as he stood in the checkout line for his drink that would only take a sec to buy. County police caught up to the stolen vehicle, at which point three hoodlums bailed out and made a run for it. City and county cops rounded up two of the twerps. They were handed over to juvenile justice authorities and the vehicle was returned to its owner — a wiser man for his troubles, let us hope.
More Underage Aggravation
Eagle’s Point Drive: When city cops nabbed some young miscreants in a stolen car the other night, they found yet another woman’s stolen purse inside. Delving further, police learned these reprobates had earlier been testing for unlocked car door handles in the parking lots of the Eagle’s Point and Westway apartments. City cops contacted county cops, who checked and saw evidence that a few unlocked vehicles “had possibly been gone through.” The investigation continues. The vehicle and the wallet both were returned to their rightful owners.
Arrests
Hardee Avenue and Sixth Street: County investigators patrolling an area known for illegal drug commerce spied a woman sitting inside a parked SUV on the side of the road late at night — a common habit among those in the market for dope. That’s what it was, all right. The 51-year-old woman went to jail for possession of dope and possession of doodads used to imbibe dope. Also, she was wanted on two misdemeanor arrest warrants.
2401 Gloucester St.: Good grief. It started out when a woman got caught swiping a midmorning sandwich from the Friendly Express. So the cops showed up. “She resisted officers and damaged a patrol vehicle,” police reported. The 32-year-old woman went to jail for willful obstruction of the law and interference with government property.
Key Circle Drive and Community Road: A man who was riding the brakes while driving in a blue Buick Enclave at 3 in the morning caught the attention of a nearby patrol officer. A quick check revealed the vehicle was neither registered nor insured. Also, the driver had on him a quantity of cocaine. The 23-year-old man went to jail for possession of same.
150 Altama Connector: A man grabbed some stuff at Walmart after midnight and dashed out the door. He did not get far. Store managers declined to prosecute for the theft. But the 31-year-old was wanted for arrest on a felony probation violation, for which police took him to jail.
Royal Oaks and Royal drives: A car crash at this intersection wreaked damage after dark. The 55-year-old deemed responsible went to jail for DUI.
Assault
Wellington Place: A teenage punk whacked his 70-something grandpa n the head with an Xbox game controller late at night. Police are investigating.
Dead Tired
3600 block of Ross Road: A cop on the day shift found a man inside a vehicle that was parked in back of the Palmetto Cemetery, snoozing. The officer advised him to nap elsewhere.
Good Work
2300 block of Gordon Street: Police and EMS workers responded to an emergency call at a residence to find an older man sprawled on the floor, not breathing. EMS workers “were able to revive the male and they transported him to the ER,” police reported.
2400 block of Albany Street: A woman became “unresponsive” while receiving an in-home dialysis treatment. Quick-thinking cops performed CPR until county paramedics arrived. The revived woman was transported via ambulance to the hospital.
Theft
Westminster Club Apartments: A woman reported that “someone broke into her vehicle and stole her weapon,” police reported.
Eagle’s Point Drive: While a woman was taking groceries from her vehicle to her apartment, a thief swooped in and swiped her Series 3 Apple watch, valued at $200, police reported.
Retreat Village: Thieves went inside a 2010 Jeep Patriot that was parked in back of a residence here overnight, leaving with $250 cash that had been left in a bank bag in the back seat.
— Larry Hobbs