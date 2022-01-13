Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1313 Demere Road: A pesky fellow had already been warned once to keep his distance from the Friendly Express, lest he find himself in jail for his transgression. But he came back anyway, just before noon. Responding police took the 34-year-old layabout to jail for criminal trespass.
2800 block of K Street: A multiple-car crash occurred, but this afternoon tumult was no accident. City police arrested the 32-year-old knave who caused the crash, charging him with hit-and-run, reckless driving, following too close, possession of dope — all while driving an uninsured, unregistered vehicle on a suspended license.
1800 block of Third Street: A woman called the cops on the night shift to report her vehicle went missing from this neighborhood. Police summarily located the stolen vehicle at the gas station on U.S. Highway 341 near the Norwich Street Extension, along with an unknown number of the “juvenile offenders” who swiped the woman’s vehicle. Additionally, police found a wallet that reprobates had purloined from yet another victim. Police returned the wallet to its rightful owner and, presumably, turned the punks over to the proper juvenile justice authorities.
Peace Prevails
1400 block of Norwich Street: Two drunk homeless men got into a tussle because one considered the other a prime suspect in the disappearance of his stash of pot. Police responded and persuaded the two to simmer down.
Robbery
2200 block of Wolfe Street: A pair of bamboozling brigands accosted a man after hours on the well-trod path beside the Family Dollar, menacing him with a knife. They demanded money. The poor fellow had none. So one dude snatched the man’s cellphone away. But he could not override the phone’s security lock, so he “threw the phone to the ground, causing it to break,” police reported.
Theft
1100 Glynn Isles: A brazen bandit walked into the AT&T store and snatched a trio of Apple iPhones from their displays, ran out of the store and jumped into a Dodge Durango that sped away. Little did the thief know, the display phones are nonfunctional, police reported.
1624 Johnston Street: Thieves broke into a woman’s vehicle overnight, absconding with “multiple items,” police reported.
— Larry Hobbs