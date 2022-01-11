Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Altama Avenue and Suburban Drive: The county’s police chief spotted a vehicle rolling down Altama Avenue late at night without headlights, so he called a patrol officer to report it. A pursuit of some sort apparently unfolded when the patrol officer signaled the driver for a traffic stop, but it did her no good. The 59-year-old woman went to jail for fleeing to elude, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, all without the benefit of much-needed headlights at that hour. Also, the woman’s actions violated the conditions of her parole.
1618 Newcastle St.: So, a stranger walked into Reid’s Apothecary downtown, started hollering and then retreated to the manager’s officer and locked himself inside. He commenced hurling things around and breaking stuff. City firefighters came in with equipment to breech the door, but the kook chucked a big chunk of something at the door, knocking it off its hinges before they could get set up. This simplified things for the cops, who went inside and seized the live-wire rascal. The 33-year-old went to jail for criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. The infraction violated several terms of parole.
Ga. Highway 32: A man who was on the run from cops late at night ended up getting nabbed by a state forestry ranger near the western county line. The 46-year-old scoundrel ended up in jail for second degree burglary, felony theft and misdemeanor theft, eluding the law, reckless driving, driving with suspended license and interference with government property.
U.S. Highway 341 and Burgess Road: A woman drove a Jeep Liberty into a ditch after dark. She slurred heavily while explaining how her Jeep ended up in the ditch, which offered a bigger clue than the actual explanation. The 60-year-old woman ended up in jail for DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
Millenium Circle: A 35-year-old man went to jail for DUI, failure to maintain a lane and driving around with an open container of alcohol.
Theft
5940 U.S. Highway 341: A man put four vehicle batteries inside a shopping cart at Tractor Supply, then headed for the exit. When a store manager asked for a receipt, he claimed the batteries were his. Which, of course, they were not. Police are investigating.
Assault
Glynnvilla Apartments: A scurrilous rat beat a woman and pistol-whipped her, but she somehow managed to escape. Responding cops found the woman outside “terrified and pleading for help,” police said. The creep had already left by then, but police issued warrants for his arrest. EMS workers responded to attend to the woman’s lacerations and swelling.
Theft
4510 Altama Ave.: Well, this one’s a head-scratcher. A guy left his vehicle running with the keys in the ignition while he stepped inside the Waffle House to pick up a to-go order. When he came back outside, they keys were missing. Not the vehicle. Just the keys. Police reviewed the establishment’s security video, which showed a guy leave the Waffle House, sneak inside the guy’s running vehicle and … steal the keys. The guy had his vehicle towed home until get could get a locksmith to make a new key. Police are investigating.
3901 U.S. Highway 17: A thief slinked inside a Dodge Ram pickup truck in the Westminster Club apartments parking lot overnight, slipping away with a Glock 48 handgun that from the vehicle’s glove box.
5500 block of Altama Avenue: A midday marauder rustled around inside a woman’s car and absconded with her Gucci purse. It contained credit cards, ID cards and $83 cash. A friend later told her she saw a man in a nearby neighborhood carrying a purse that looked just like her Gucci purse. Police are investigating.
Mallery Street Extension: A lousy crook absconded overnight with a vanguard of local public safety’s prized white, black and chrome 2004 Harley Davidson XL 1200R motorcycle. Police are investigating.
2000 block of Altama Avenue: A handgun disappeared overnight from an unlocked vehicle.
— Larry Hobbs
Truants
Peachtree Street: An alert resident called the cops after spying three people slip inside an abandoned residence in broad daylight. Responding police found two guys and a girl, teens all, who should have been in school at Brunswick High. City cops turned to the truant trio over to county schools police to deal with.
— Larry Hobbs