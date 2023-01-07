Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
100 Retreat Ave.: A boyfriend must have thought he was a rock star, going bonkers the way he did and trashing his room at The Lodge on the island. The girlfriend was not a fan, calling the cops to report his asinine antics. Responding police took the 55-year-old delusional nitwit to jail, charged with willful obstruction of the law and criminal damage to property.
Hopkins Homes: A man flew into a temper tantrum over something or other, getting himself arrested in the process. The mad man smacked his head several times against the safety partition in the city patrol car, resulting in a trip to the emergency room for medical clearance before ultimately landing in the pokey for disorderly conduct and obstruction of the law.
1701 Norwich St.: An obnoxious woman would not leave the Grog Shoppe, even when city officers arrived to insisted she do so. Further establishing her repugnant resolve, she spouted an abhorrently ignorant tirade regarding the complainant’s ethnicity. Cops put the 57-year-old in jail, charged with criminal trespass.
800 Glynn Isles: A cop on patrol in a neighborhood with a reputation for narcotics commerce came across a suspicious vehicle on Hardee Avenue in the middle of the day. As a result of further inquiry by the officer, it appears two men, 40 and 30, went to jail for possession of dope and other charges ranging from not wearing a seatbelt to lying to cops.
Old Cate Road: The party’s over. Go home, dude. But this tanked tippler would have none of it, forcing the host to call the cops to deal with him. The guy apparently was no less amenable to the pleas of several responding officers. The 29-year-old ended up in jail, charged with public drunkenness.
Frederica and Demere roads: A ne’er-do-well’s reputation for misdeeds preceded him to the scene of a mid-afternoon fender bender he caused in the island roundabout. A responding county officer recognized the malcontent right off, knowing his previous run-ins precluded possession of a valid driver’s license. The 40-year-old ended up in jail, charged with DUI.
403 Butler Drive: A disagreeable woman’s worn welcome at the Extended Stay motel had been made clear, complete with the promise of an extended stay in jail should she set foot yet again on the premises. She did, in the middle of the day. True to their word, responded police lodged the woman in the county jail, charged with trespassing.
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and I Street: Police responded to a overblown brouhaha that started with a woman accusing a man of fiddling with her food benefits. Cops could not get much out of the accused, who was “continuously using profanity and yelling.” Police took the man to jail.
1919 U.S. Highway 17: This guy. He swipes a woman’s cellphone while she’s shopping at the Dollar Tree. She reports it to the cops, but without a serial number there is not much to do about it. Later, she calls the cops again: She says “the phone was pinging at a location,” police reported. Sure enough, cops go to the location and find a guy with a cellphone. He claims he bought it, fair and square. But his tale tumbled to tatters when cops took a look at the store security video, which “showed the male take the phone.” The 41-year-old fibbing fool with to jail for theft.
Interstate 95: A county patrol cop clocked a lady barreling north on the interstate at 112 mph late at night. The 24-year-old lead-foot lady cooled her jets in the county jail, charged with speeding and reckless driving.
940 Canal Road: Management at the Dollar General nabbed a petty crook in the act of shoplifting. Responding cops took the 42-year-old bungling bandit to jail, charged with shoplifting.
Interstate 95: An unlicensed driver of a Ford F-150 came speeding down the interstate after dark. What could go wrong? The officer who stopped the dimwit for going 23 mph over the posted speed limit put the 40-year-old in jail, charged with speeding and driving with no license to do so.
Altama Avenue and Parkwood Drive: A woman was driving around town in the wee hours, sans headlights. This sort of thing is sure to capture the attention of an attentive member of the local constabulary. The resulting traffic stopped offered a big clue as to why she might have neglected to use her headlights after dark. The 38-year-old went to jail for driving without headlights and, no surprises here, possession of dope.
U.S. Highway 341 and McKenzie Drive: The ambitious bozo could not keep it between the lines, but that did not stop him from driving nearly 30 mph over the posted speed limit. What did stop him was an alert county cop: the 25-year-old knucklehead went to jail for DUI, failure to maintain a lane and open container.
Village at Glynn Place: A patrol officer encountered a white “box van” doodling around before dawn, raising suspicions because of recent thefts “by box trucks,” county police reported. The lout behind the wheel ended up in jail, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of dope.
Warren Mason Boulevard: A woman was spaced out behind the wheel in the parking lot of the Cracker Barrel after dark, so much so that she unable to give a sensible answer to questions from several concerned citizens. County police arrived and took her to jail, charged with DUI.
Gloucester Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: Cops responded to a stabbing and quickly located the stabber. The man went to jail for aggravated assault.
Theft
4440 block of U.S. Highway 341: A man left a silver Apple iPad tablet inside his vehicle while parked at the Dollar General. The $309 gadget was gone when he stepped back outside 90 minutes later. He did have the iPad’s serial number, so maybe the cops can track it down.
30 Nimitz Drive: A man left his vehicle overnight at Ballard Park. He returned shortly after dawn to discover some criminal clod had bashed in a window, absconding with valuables therein. Another person had his vehicle broken into at the park that same night.
Altama Connector: Crooks broke into a shed at a storage rental place, absconding with valuable tools
Havenwood MHP: Lousy renegades pried open the back door of a man’s castle, trashing his bedroom and stealing stuff before slinking away in the dark. Police are investigating.
100 Coach Williams Way: A crook slipped into a parked vehicle and swiped a purse and the credit cards and driver’s license it contained.
What a Dope
Albany Street: A ditzy dopehead dropped his stash in the middle of the road on the night shift. He was flitting around tying to retrieve his contraband when a witness to the spectacle alerted police. The dope disappeared, but police reported “a small amount of narcotics was located and field destroyed.”
— Larry Hobbs