Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Old Jesup and Walker roads: The woman who called police was already outside the residence and waved them over when they arrived after noon. The fiend who broke a window out of her house was skulking away in the other direction, she pointed out to police. Sure, he told the cops, i broke her window. But she hit me first. Uh, huh. The cops weren’t buying it. The 26-year-old roughneck went to jail, charged with criminal trespass/family violence.
4300 block of U.S. Highway 17: A guy crashed into the back of another vehicle in the middle of the afternoon. The cops figured out real quick that his guy was on something, maybe because “he was having a hard time keeping track of his thoughts and admitted consuming” something, police reported. The 21-year-old went to jail, charged with DUI/drugs and following too close.
Suspicious Incident
2903 U.S. Highway 17: A guy came into the Subway toting a backpack. He used the bathroom and left. He left the backpack behind, as well as a used needle for shooting up dope. Police disposed of the needle. The backpack was left behind, in case the dope head returns for it.
— Larry Hobbs