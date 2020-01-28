Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1101 Goucester St.: A trio of ruffians caused a scene at The Well homeless day shelter, attacking “multiple people,” police said. Police intervened, placing in jail a 26-year-old man, a 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old man to jail, all charged with battery.
1600 block of Johnston St.: A man called the cops on his teenage daughter because she was acting the fool, screaming and hollering and “throwing furniture around,” the report said. “The adult daughter was irate when officers arrived and threatened her father,” police said. Police took the discontented 17-year-old daughter to jail, charged with disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of the law and making terroristic threats.
3400 block of Commons Drive: An angry woman started trashing stuff that belonged to the girlfriend who apparently was the source of her anger. Police were not having it. The 34-year-old galled girlfriend went to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
Theft
3000 block of Norwich Street: Thieves rustled through an automobile, stealing a firearm in the process.
Ruff Treatment
2800 block of Newcastle Street: A guy raised a ruckus outside a residence that required police intervention. He told the cops that his girlfriend had his dog, and he just wanted his dog back. Police saw to it that he got his dog back. The folks who lived there insisted police also write him a trespass warning to stay away.
— Larry Hobbs