Among reports filed with police
Thefts
1900 block of Glynn Avenue: A man said his Samsung Galaxy 12 cellphone had been stolen from this area while he was working as an Uber driver. He said he didn’t know who may have stolen the phone and didn’t have a serial number to track it.
1000 block of Old Jesup Road: A firearm went missing from a residence while its owner was out of town.
3900 Newcastle St.: A woman reported her Ruger Ec9s handgun stolen at the Dash Food Mart.
100 Camellia Court: A man reported his handgun had been stolen from his 2017 Nissan Rogue, which he left parked on Anguilla Avenue on St. Simons Island while he was working.
3608 Burroughs Ave.: Crooks absconded with a man’s white Honda Metropolitan scooter from the Brunswick Villa apartments.
403 Butler Drive: A man staying at a hotel near Interstate 95 noticed the bass in his GMC Canyon pickup truck wasn’t thumping like he intended. He reported that two, 12-inch subwoofer speakers had been nicked from his truck.
Burglary
6110 Altama Ave.: Police responded to a burglary alarm at Joy Mart after midnight and arrived to find evidence that crooks had tried to pry their way into the front door. Apparently, the alarm served its purpose, and the crook fled.
Citizen Assist
Homer Wilson Way: The fishing must have been pretty good one recent evening because a fisherman who had been parked along the stretch of water across from the marina in downtown Brunswick stayed past when the gate closed. He had to call police to get the gate unlocked so he could head home.
Threats
101 Gloucester Street: A man had been kicked out of his house, then got drunk and was going to sleep at the park. Another man had different ideas and pulled a knife on him. The drunk man then went to the Brunswick Police Department and began banging on the front door in the middle of the night to tell the cops about the incident. Officers found the man who had pulled the knife and arrested him.
— The Brunswick News