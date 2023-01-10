Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2766 U.S. Highway 17 S: A reveler who knocked back a few too many at a bar on St. Simons Island ran into the back of another vehicle near exit 29 of I-95. Police said he stunk like booze and was “very unsteady on his feet.” The 29-year-old lush was booked into Glynn County Detention Center on a DUI charge.
2900 block of Player Street: A mother wasn’t happy to see someone had smashed into her daughter’s car while the car was parked. The offending vehicle and driver were still on scene when police arrived. The driver, whose car was more severely damaged than the one he hit, was arrested for DUI.
Thefts
Odyssey Lake Circle: Someone started a string of stealing from people’s cars at an apartment complex in a 24-hour period. Among items reported missing were a pink and gold diamond ring valued at $800 and a gun, among other things. The crime spree culminated with a car being stolen as well.
800 block of Mallery Street, Village Green: Two different people in two different buildings of a condominium complex reported within an hour and a half of each other that their cars were stolen. One person said he had last seen his car at 8 p.m. the night before. The other person said she had last seen her car at 6:30 a.m.
Counterfeit
3527 Community Road: A man tried to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at Advanced Auto Parts, but didn’t wait around to argue its legitimacy when confronted about it by staff. The man split before the cops got there. Staff turned the funny money over to police.
Trespassing
100 block of Gloucester Street: Someone reported the person in his car with him wouldn’t get out when asked. The pigheaded passenger changed his tune when officers showed up and left the caller’s vehicle without further persuasion by police.
1600 block of Johnston Street: A man called to report that his daughter had picked up a male from the streets, and he was now in the backyard refusing to leave. The man in the yard was gone by the time officers arrived.
— Michael Hall