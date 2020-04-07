While the workforce has slowed to a trudge elsewhere in Glynn County, activity is accelerating on the shipwreck Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound.
Installation of the first of 16 “lifting lugs” on the hulking ship’s skyward-facing starboard hull began over the weekend, marking a period of increased work hours, according to Unified Command. The giant lugs will serve as the connection for stabilization and lifting of each section when efforts begin to saw the ship into eight pieces and lift each onto an awaiting barge, according to Unified Command.
While the lugs are being installed, folks can expect work on the shipwreck to continue long after dark, said Coast Guardsman Ryan Dickinson, spokesman for Unified Command. Work could continue around the clock in some instances, he said.
There will be two massive lugs to each section that is to be cut, Dickinson said. Each section will weigh between 1,700 and 2,400 tons. The lugs will attach to lifting chains on the VB 10,000, an arching dual-hulled barge crane that will straddle the shipwreck. A giant chainsaw attached to the VB 10,000 will make seven cuts into the ship. Each cut will take up to 24 hours and the process cannot stop until completion once it commences.
The VB 10,000 will lift each separated piece and place it onto a specially built barge, which will feature walls around the deck to prevent pollutants from leaking overboard. The 240-foot high VB 10,000 is expected to arrive after the 33-acre environmental protection barrier surrounding the ship is completed. That barrier could be completed completed by early May, Unified Command said.
Each lifting lug was specifically designed for the location in which it will be placed on the shipwreck, Dickinson said. Crews with contractor T&T Salvage have ramped up work hours to get all 16 installed.
“They have the (lifting lugs), so they want to get them on there as soon as possible,” Dickinson said. “The first one arrived a few days ago. Now that they are arriving, they can get that done quickly. They’re designed to distribute the weight of the particular section they’re being placed upon.”
Meanwhile, subcontractor Weeks Marine continues work on the mesh-netting environmental protection barrier, which is intended to contain pollutants and debris, particularly any of the 4,200 vehicles in the Golden Ray’s cargo hold, during the removal process.
As of Monday, the contractor had installed 73 piles that will be needed to support the mesh netting and hold a surface water pollution containment boom.
The Golden Ray overturned Sept. 8 last year while heading out to sea from the Port of Brunswick.
Unified Command hopes to have the bulk of the ship removed before peak hurricane season, which typically runs from August through October.