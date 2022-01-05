There is a whole lot of shaking going on in the St. Simons Sound, but not that the untrained eye would notice.
Crews on the crane barge Pacific Horizon are making steady work of removing the dozens of piles that were driven deep into the sound’s sandy sea bed. More than 3 feet in diameter, the steel piles framed the environmental protection barrier (EPB) that once surrounded the shipwrecked Golden Ray.
The 140-foot-long piles were driven deep into the sandbed to roughly half their length.
The 80 piles were set in pairs at increments to support the mesh netting below and oil retention boom on the surface of the 1-mile-perimeter EPB, a one-of-a-kind structure constructed specifically for the unprecedented salvage operation, according to Unified Command.
After spending several days anchoring the Pacific Horizon for stability, salvage crews began removing the piles Friday.
Crews have removed four pairs of piles so far, said Tyler Jones, a spokesman for the state Department of Natural Resources, which is part of Unified Command. Foul weather notwithstanding, all of the piles could be removed as early as mid February, he said.
Removal involves connecting to a pile with the crane and shaking it vigorously to loosen its hold in the sea bed, Jones said.
“The pilings are being removed the same way they went in,” he said. “They vibrate, and then crews hook on and pull them out.”
The piles are the last visible remains of the massive shipwreck salvage operation, which dominated the view of the water between Jekyll and St. Simons islands for more than two years.
“Crews are continuing to remove the EPB as scheduled,” Jones said. “We expect removal of piling to take 45 days, depending on weather and other factors.”
Completed in June 2020, the EPB was built to contain loose vehicles and other large debris during the cutting and lifting of the 656-foot-long Golden Ray.
The ship overturned Sept. 8, 2019, while headed to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.
T&T Salvage employed the 255-foot-tall crane vessel VB 10,000 to power a massive cutting chain, which tore the half-submerged shipwreck into eight gargantuan chunks for removal.
The mesh netting held up to the more than 1,000 vehicles that fell from the shipwreck’s cargo hold during the nearly 12-month cutting process. Cutting began in November 2020 and wrapped up in late October.
The EPB’s oil-retention boom experienced limited success as dark clouds of leaking oil borne on the sound’s swift tidal currents whooshed beneath it on numerous occasions.
Cranes plucked hundreds of vehicles and chunks of decking from inside the sound during the cutting.
Salvors removed nearly 800 more vehicles from inside the EPB in November in advance of the current project to dismantle the barrier. Another 54 sections of decking were removed, along with 150 other large pieces of debris in November. No vehicles have been found outside the EPB.
Thousands of tons of aggregate rock remain on the sound’s seabed, placed there to prevent swift currents from scouring and eroding sand around the Golden Ray’s sunken port side hull.
“Removal of the aggregate rock placed as scour protection inside the EPB will begin after the EPB pilings have been removed,” Jones said.
All but about 800 tons of the shipwreck has been shipped via barge to the Modern American Recycling Services facility in Gibson, La. The remaining tonnage represents what is left of Section 5 of the shipwreck.
Section 4 and Section 5 comprised the Golden Ray’s midship and suffered significant damage while bearing the brunt of impact when the vessel capsized into the sandbar.
The two sections were transported via barge to a site at 615 Bay St. on the East River in Brunswick, where crews worked to cut each into chunks of several hundred tons for shipping. About 2,700 tons of ship wreckage, representing the last of Section 4 and portions of Section 5, shipped out last week.
The six previous shipwreck sections, each weighing several thousand metric tons, were shipped whole via barge directly to MARS.
Cleanup crews with Unified Command continue to patrol local shorelines daily in search of shipwreck debris, Jones said. A flotilla of cleanup crews remains on the water as well.
Unified Command consists of the DNR, the U.S. Coast Guard and Gallagher Marine Systems.
“Teams are continuing to assess shorelines on St. Simons, Jekyll and Sea Island, as well as on the water,” Jones said. “This past week, teams surveyed 109 miles of shoreline and recovered 176 pieces of debris, two of which were oiled. Teams did not observe any oiled sand or oyster beds.
“The goal of this operation has always been and continues to be the safety of all responders and the protection of the environment.”