As tugboats towed a barge carrying the severed 6,300-ton engine section away Tuesday morning from what remains of the shipwrecked Golden Ray, elsewhere on the St. Simons Sound cleanup crews busied themselves with large oil slicks on the water.
The slicks were characterized by light fuel sheens on the surface of the water with floating brown heavy oil inside.
One of the larger slicks was photographed by Coastkeeper Susan Inman of the Altamaha Riverkeeper. On an airplane ride over the sound Tuesday morning, she snapped photos of the slick near where Frederica River and the Back River meet the sound.
Inman noted that Unified Command cleanup crews in boats appeared to be addressing the oil slicks.
“That slick has black spots in it, which is the heavy oil,” Inman said. “They’re trying to mitigate it as best they can.”
Charter boat captain Chris McIntosh posted video on social media that he took early in the day showing what appeared to be streaks of heavy oil and oil globules around the boat launch beneath the Sidney Lanier Bridge.
The 656-foot-long Golden Ray capsized Sept. 8, 2019 while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.
Unified Command confirmed the oil slicks slipped beyond the one-mile environmental protection barrier that surrounds the half-submerged shipwreck between Jekyll and St. Simons islands. A flotilla of specially designed boats and trained cleanup crews have been combatting the free-floating oil slicks, Himes said.
A spotter in a plane is detecting the slicks from overhead and directing crews on the water accordingly, Himes said. Specialized boats with built-in surface oil skimmers are getting the heavy stuff.
“The skimmers have an oil separator and an oil collector,” Himes said. “It is like a vacuum cleaner for oil.”
For the lighter sheen, boats are using outriggers with absorbent boom attached to soak up as much of the light sheen as possible.
On Monday, most of the heavy oil leaks were contained within the environmental protection barrier, Unified Command officials said. The barrier has floating oil retention booms lining its surface and mesh netting below to catch the dozens of vehicles that have fallen inside during the four cutting and lifting actions thus far.
At the east and west ends of the barrier are current busters, V-shaped vessels that use the prevailing tides to corral and remove leaking oil.
Himes said some of the heavy oil that has made it outside the barrier was “entrained” on swift tides, the strong currents sweeping heavy oil below water until it resurfaces beyond the barrier. Still more thick oil could have escaped the barrier when its west gate was open Monday to allow barge 455-7 inside to receive the engine section.
A flotilla of cleanup crews stationed themselves in strategic formation outside the open gate, he said.
“Our response vessels are right on top of it,” Himes said of the oil slicks. “That’s the importance of our air operations. When they are able to see things overhead, it makes it much easier to identify and direct vessels on how and where to proceed.
“This is similar to our discharges we had during Section 8 (the stern in early January) – there is a ribbon of residual brown oil with a sheen around it.”
Himes added that some of what appears to be oil blobs are actually floating clumps of marsh rack. “But we are getting everything,” he said.
Salvors and Unified Command earlier expressed the possibility of tens of thousands of gallons of fuel leaking out during the cut on the engine section, known on the job as Section 7. All remaining oil inside the vessels would be in the fuel lines, all of which lead to the ship’s engine.
Unified Command officials are not entirely sure how much oil remains inside the shipwreck, now reduced by more than half to about 300 feet. The Golden Ray hemorrhaged significant releases of heavy oil twice in the weeks after the crash in 2019.
At the time, officials estimated the shipwreck’s fuel tanks contained 380,000 gallons of fuel. More than 327,000 gallons were pumped out of the shipwreck in the last months of that year. That left an estimate of more than 40,000 gallons within the labyrinth of fuel lines inside the ship that could not be reached.
There is a chance that less oil remains inside the shipwreck.
There also were significant oil leaks during the cutting and lifting of the bow and stern sections. Leaks during both cuttings were handled quickly by the flotilla of cleanup crews.
Gallagher Marine Systems’ Tom Wiker of Unified Command said the possibility of more than 40,000 gallons of fuel inside the shipwreck serves as a benchmark for which they should be more than prepared to handle.
“As responders, we are compelled to be prepared to respond to a worst-case scenario,” Wiker said.
As crews continued to combat the oil slicks on the sound Tuesday afternoon, Himes said cleanup crews are hopeful the worst of the oil leaks is behind them. But they are prepared for even worse just in case.
“The probability for a large discharge decreases with each section that is removed, but it doesn’t go away, Himes said, adding then they see oil, they go after it. “And we use the appropriate equipment to recover what we see. Fortunately, what we’re seeing so far is less than what we’re scaled to handle.”
As advocates for the environmental health, Inman said the Altamaha Riverkeeper’s members will breathe a sigh of relief until all shipwreck oil is accounted for.
“Was that 44,000 gallons of oil released and not properly documented?” Inman said Monday after her flyover of the sound. “Or is it still onboard posing a threat to our water?”
Unified Command consists of the Coast Guard, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Gallagher Marine Systems. It is responsible for ensuring that the salvor abides by the environmental protection measures established by the federal Oil Pollution Act of 1990.
In addition to the cleanup crews on the water, there are teams who patrol the shorelines removing washed up shipwreck debris. The crews also are ready to remove oil globules in the sand and marsh.
Walking all the way, these crews patrol anywhere from 16 to 20 miles a day, searching out and picking up shipwreck debris, said Doug Haymans of the State DNR. Their total range is 130 miles of shoreline within the sound.
From car bumpers to license plate holders to other plastic to vehicular debris, they had picked up 2,700 pounds of shipwreck trash as of April 20, Haymans said. They also have picked up 3,200 pounds of our junk along the way, he said.
Additionally, some 25,000 feet of oil retention boom has been laid out in defense of environmentally sensitive areas such as Bird and Lanier islands
Anyone who finds suspected shipwreck debris along the shorelines is asked to call 912-944-5620. Anyone who detects suspected oil leaks from the shipwreck is asked to call 800-424-8802.
At any rate, the tenacious Section 7 is gone – three months after salvor T&T Salvage launched the effort to cut it from the shipwreck.
The barge and its 135-foot-high steel passenger went inland to Mayor’s Point on the East River. There the 65-foot-long section will be sea fastened over the next week or so before the journey to Modern American Recycling Services in Gibson, La.
Three more cuts remain.