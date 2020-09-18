Everything was smooth sailing aboard the car carrier Golden Ray, right up until the moment the 656-foot vessel capsized in the St. Simons Sound during the dark morning hours of Sept. 8, 2019, Capt. Gi Hak Lee testified Thursday.
“Until the ship completely rolled over, I did not notice any issues with the ship’s stability,” Lee told U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Blake Welborn, lead investigator into the shipwreck.
Far below decks in the engine room, first engineer Junyong Kim’s first notion of problems with the vessel roughly coincided with the realization that he might not make it out alive.
“When the vessel tilted, I thought we would be back again,” Kim testified via transcript during the fourth day of the formal hearing into the shipwreck of the Golden Ray. “I thought, ‘Why tilt like this?’ Then I realized it’s not coming back. And, yes, it happened.”
The 656-foot car carrier capsized in the St. Simons Sound, grounding itself between St. Simons and Jekyll Islands with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. Down in the engine room, water began pouring out of an emergency escape route, trapping Kim along with the second, third and apprentice engineers in the ship’s bowels.
Kim feared they had capsized in the deep shipping channel, thereby dooming the four men.
“We hope, ‘Please, we are grounded,’” Kim testified in answer to questions from Capt. David Flaherty of the National Transportation Safety Board. “If we are not grounded, we are going to die.”
Kim and his three shipmates would spend more than 36 hours inside the vessel before being safely plucked from a hole that rescuers cut from the stern of the ship’s hull. Trapped behind the glass enclosure of the engineer’s room, Kim was the last of 24 crew members safely rescued from the Golden Ray.
Asked to recall at what point the alarms started blaring, Kim had a solid answer.
“A lot of alarms come,” he said. “I can hear, but I couldn’t check it out at the time. Alarm not necessary to me. I need to survive.”
Kim’s testimony was by far the most dramatic presented since the hearings opened.
For the most part Thursday, investigators continued to inquire about the ship’s stability. Ballast also was brought up.
Investigators also asked about the captain’s decision to open a watertight door, located about midway up the ship’s hull, shortly after departure.
The public hearing took place at the Georgia Department of Natural Resources headquarters at the foot of the Sidney Lanier Bridge. The hearing resumes at 10:30 a.m. Friday, with testimony from harbor pilot J.T. Tennant.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic precautions, only participants are allowed inside the meeting. The public can follow the proceedings at: https://livestream.com/USCGinvestigations. The public can submit questions and comments via email at: USCGGoldenRay@gmail.com.
Like those who testified previously, Lee said there were no indications of instability on the ship, which departed Brunswick around 1 a.m. on Sept. 8. Lee, a veteran sea captain, told the lead investigator the ship cleared checks for stability of its cargo before departure. There also were no problems with the ship’s propulsion or steering, he said.
The chief officer’s stability calculation before departure was within acceptable standards, he said. The calculation is conducted with a LOADCOM maritime computer. It is known in maritime terms as a GM (metacentric height). The ship’s GM was 2.45, he said. The chief officer presented the results verbally to Lee before departure and submitted a written report shortly after the Golden Ray was under way, Lee testified.
The chief officer is responsible for conducting the calculations. The South Korean captain briefed Brunswick Harbor Pilot Tennant before departing, he said. The ship measured a draft of 9.4 meters in the fore and 9.45 in the aft, within limits of the shipping channel in the St Simons Sound, Lee said.
Approaching the starboard turn from the shipping lane’s Jekyll Island Range to the seagoing Plantation Creek Range, Lee said there were no problems — the ship appeared to be sailing smoothly.
It was in this sharp turn that officials say the ship began listing to starboard before rolling back and capsizing on its port side.
Lee said he had no objections to Tennant’s handling of the ship, up to and including the starboard turn.
But that is when the Golden Ray first listed to starboard, he said.
“That’s when I first realized there was a problem,” Lee testified. The vessel made a “small quantity of list” to starboard, he said. “Then a large quantity of list” to port,” at which point it capsized.
Lee said he first took command of the Golden Ray on Aug. 28, when it was docked in Freeport, Texas. On this voyage, the Golden Ray had made two previous stops in Mexico.
Built along with its sister ship, Silver Ray, in 2017, the Golden Ray was practically new. It presented few maintenance issues and no malfunctions, Lee, Kim and others have testified.
A first engineer since 2015, Kim had served in the capacity aboard the Golden Ray since December of 2018.
“This is a new ship, and everything was going perfect, so I was very satisfied with the condition of the engine,” Kim said. “Everything was normal.”
The transfer of command in Freeport went without incident, Lee said. Brunswick was to be the next port of call, followed by Jacksonville, according to testimony. But then Hurricane Dorian began brewing in the Atlantic. Lee decided to sail behind the powerful storm’s path up the coast of Florida and Georgia, docking first at Jacksonville. This maneuver created a delay of four days in the ship’s voyage, which was to include ports of call in Baltimore, Md., and Wilmington, N.C., after Brunswick.
Lee ordered the crew to take precautions for the effects from the storm, Lee said. The ship took on ballast at sea.
“We discussed a safe navigation course and I told the crew to secure and tie down all equipment,” said Lee, a licensed freighter captain since 1995. “We added more ballast to overcome the hurricane’s swell.”
The Golden Ray arrived in Jacksonville on Sept. 6, after Dorian’s passing, where it unloaded and loaded vehicles. The ship departed Jacksonville on Sept. 7, arriving in Brunswick the same day.
There were never any issues with the ship’s stability, Lee reported.
A Brunswick stevedore crew unloaded 280 compact cars shipped from Mexico and loaded about 360 Kia Telluride SUVs, according testimony earlier this week. Lee repeated: there were no issues with stability upon departing from Brunswick.
First engineer Kim concurred. “Yes, everything (was normal),” he said.
Investigators had several questions about the opening of the pilot’s door.
This pilot’s door is a water-tight door on the side of the ship’s hull, through which harbor pilot’s board the vessel at sea. A ladder is dropped from the open pilot’s door to the boat that delivers and picks up harbor pilots. Harbor pilots arrive via boat to meet incoming ships to guide them into port. They leave via boat after guiding ships out to sea.
Upon questioning, Lee testified that he ordered the pilot door opened about the time the Golden Ray passed under the Sidney Lanier Bridge during departure. He said it was lowered in preparation of Tennant’s departure after piloting the ship out to sea.
The pilot’s door is located on the fifth of the ship’s 13 decks, roughly midway down the hull.
Lee said he was not sure how much distance separated the open pilot’s door from the ship’s waterline.
“I ordered to open the pilot’s door after sailing,” Lee said. “I think, everything good, weather condition good, so I ordered to open and prepare for the pilot.”
Three other officers were in the ship’s bridge with Lee and Tennant, Lee said. He said there were no alarms or signs of smoke or fire until after the ship capsized.
Power remained until it grounded, Lee said.
Both Lee and Kim insisted the ship did not run aground before capsizing.
Many more questions Thursday pertained to oversight of the chief officer’s stability calculations. Beyond the captain checking the chief officer’s results, it was not clear what other checks and balances on the stability results exist.
Lee had a translator but often preferred answering directly in broken English to more straightforward questions. On several occasions, he interrupted to insist the interpreter misinterpreted him.
Lee testified via teleconference from New Orleans, La.
Kim’s testimony was given previously from South Korea and officially read into the record by Coast Guard officers.In the immediate aftermath, Kim held tightly to a bar on the wall inside the rolling ship and called instructions to his junior engineering officers.
“I’m holding the bar not to fall down,” Kim said. “When it tilt, we could fall down and it would be dangerous. I try to protect myself and my second mate, my third mate and my apprentice engineer. I shouted out really loud to stay safe and try not to fall down.”