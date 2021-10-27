Despite living on St. Simons Island for more than a year, Siggy and Jim never got around to sampling the island’s night life until Monday.
What kind of hole have those two been living in?
Actually, it was a “bubble.”
But a 4,000-metric-ton chunk of scrap metal punched their ticket to freedom Monday afternoon when it floated out of the St. Simons Sound on the deck of a dry dock barge.
Watching from aboard the towering VB 10,000 crane vessel upon that watery hardhat site between Jekyll and St. Simons islands, salvage masters Sigmond “Siggy” Finnbogason and Jim Conway knew they would not spend another night confined to quarters at Epworth By The Sea on the island’s Frederica River.
Exhaustion from yet one more consecutive 12-hour day on the water prompted the two T&T Salvage employees to hit the hay early, but not before having “a few beers” at a Redfern Village establishment in celebration of completing the largest shipwreck removal operation in U.S. history.
That is how Unified Command officials are couching the salvage of the 656-foot-long Golden Ray, the vessel that overturned in the St. Simons Sound more than two years ago while heading to sea with a cargo of 4,161 vehicles.
The departure Monday of Section 4 left behind no visible remnants of the half-submerged shipwreck for the first time since the Golden Ray capsized on its port side on Sept. 8, 2019. However, the 255-foot-tall golden arches of the salvage operation’s workhorse remain a fixture on the waterfront for now. But the twin-hulled VB 10,000 crane vessel could head out for its home port on the Gulf of Mexico as early as the weekend, having powered a hulking anchor chain’s seven herculean cuts through 12 decks of shipwreck and lifted some 35,000 short tons of mangled steel in the process.
Dispersing with the Golden Ray placed much burden on many, but few more so than guys like Conway and his Icelandic pal Siggy. They were among the task’s essential workers, the crew of about 100 engineers, hazard pay divers, salvage masters and the like who were confined for the past year to the 80-acre Epworth establishment to avoid exposure to COVID-19.
After a COVID-19 outbreak slowed progress in the summer of 2020, Unified Command arranged to have these essential workers housed at the spiritual retreat and conference center to keep them free of the virus.
A taxi boat ferried them from a dock on the Frederica River to the wreck site for daily 12-hour shifts. Like Siggy and Conway, most of the essential crew had been confined to the Epworth facility since September 2020.
As the world turned outside for family, friends and loved ones, those inside the Epworth bubble have stuck to their task — one long work day at a time.
Siggy and Conway watched Monday as a tugboat pulled the barge and its cargo from between VB 10,000’s hulls and from underneath the arching rafters from which the shipwreck section had been lowered. As the barge backed out of the environmental protection barrier (EPB) that surrounds the salvage site and headed west under tow to Brunswick’s East River, it marked freedom for the essential 100.
“When the VB 10,000 loaded that section and it went away, the Epworth bubble popped,” said Chris Graff, a director for Unified Command’s Gallagher Marine Systems.
With the VB 10,000’s system of winches, wire rigging and pulleys, T&T Salvage crews commenced in November with the plan to cut the shipwreck into eight giant sections. The last cut was completed Sept. 4, creating Section 5 and Section 4 out of what had been the Golden Ray’s midship. In between then and the start of the first cut on Nov. 6, there were chain breaks, a massive conflagration, oil spills into the sound and dozens of “plan B’s” and troubleshooting remedies.
The three shortest cuts were each completed in roughly eight days. But cutting of the engine room section began Jan. 27 and was not completed until April 24. However, salvors conducted a planned retreat from the challenging engine section for most of March to concentrate on separating what then was the foremost section of the shipwreck. And cut to sever Section 3 took eight weeks and was interrupted by a massive fire sparked by a welder’s torch and fueled by thousands of vehicles in the cargo hold.
“Of course, the challenge of every section was different and difficult,” Siggy said. “Every one had challenges that we had to overcome, right up until the last one.”
“When we were coming out (Monday), I was thinking, ‘This is the last one to go out,’” Conway said, standing beneath the hulking figure of Section 4 perched on a dry dock barge moored on the East River in Brunswick. “It was really, really strange. But to take out that last section, that was a great feat. It’s quite an honor.”
Unified Command has described the operation from the beginning as unprecedented and unique. Swift currents from a twice-daily 8-foot-tide differential in the sound compounded the challenges. With thousands of cars in its cargo hold and hundreds of thousands of gallons of fuel in it tanks, damage to the surrounding environment always posed a threat, said Coast Guard Commander Efren Lopez of Unified Command.
Out of an estimated 380,000 gallons fuel in its tanks, crews pumped out some 327,000 gallons in the final months of 2019. By the summer of 2020, a 1-mile-perimeter environmental protection barrier had gone up around the shipwreck. It included sturdy mesh netting below and oil retention boom lining the surface.
“This barrier was the first of its type,” said Matt Cooke, T&T’s project manager.
Leaking oil flowing on swift currents compromised the EPB’s surface boom several times, most notably in late July when a thick stream of black oil flowing on outgoing tides fouled shorelines, beaches and marsh habitat. Unified Command’s pollution cleanup crews battled the leaks, employing absorbent boom and oil skimmers on water, as well as shovels, bags and muscle power on shorelines.
The netting below fared better. None of the untold number of vehicles, decking and other large debris that fell from the shipwreck during cutting and lifting has been found outside the barrier, Graff said.
Throughout the operation, cleanup crews policing local shorelines collected 8,000 pounds of “wreck-related debris,” everything from entire vehicle bumpers to smaller plastic car parts. With its daily foot patrols that amounted to about 5,000 miles total, the crews picked up an additional 9,500 pounds of other people’s junk they encountered along the way, Graff said.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has taken thousands of readings from air and water quality monitoring sites around the wreck site with no signs of permanent damage, said DNR Director John Maddox of Unified Command. Likewise, DNR wildlife biologists have observed no permanent damage to the marsh’s shrimp, crab and fish populations, DNR spokesman Tyler Jones said.
“We have not identified any long-term effects to water quality,” Maddox said.
Of course, the salvage operation is far from over. While the Golden Ray is no longer visible, there is plenty of it under water inside the EPB. Salvors will soon begin employing cranes to fish vehicles and other debris from the seabed.
Then the crews will focus on dismantling the one-of-a-kind EPB. This stage will get under way after the departure of the VB 10,000, which could happen as soon as this weekend, Cooke said.
Unified Command’s water and shoreline pollution control teams will remain on duty for the indefinite future.
Ferrell Lafont will not be going anywhere anytime soon either. A response specialist with Gallagher Marine Systems, Lafont has been on the sound virtually every day since the operation began. He has not been home to inspect the damage Hurricane Ida inflicted to his home in Golden Meadows way down in south Louisiana back in early September. He misses his adult daughter and other family members and friends.
He did not let cancer stop him when it was diagnosed shortly before he arrived here in January 2020. And he did not bow out when the cancer returned in May. He just stopped in for treatments at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital in between his job overseeing support crews on the water surrounding the wreck site.
The veteran Gallagher employee has taken part in some big operations over the years, including the response to the Deep Water Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico a decade ago. But seeing that barge haul the last chunk of shipwreck out of the sound is a moment he will not soon forget.
“Yesterday was just a sense of joy,” Lafont said Tuesday. “We were all high-fiving each other on the boat like we had just won the Super Bowl. It was just rewarding, a real sense of accomplishment. There was a sense of pride. It was overwhelming really.”
Today, it is a safe bet that Lafont is back on the water, keeping things straight as the operation’s mop-up phase begins.
“I’m starting to like this place,” Lafont said. “It’s a lot like south Louisiana. This might be a good place to move.”
As for one of the most overriding questions to follow this salvage operation from the start, officials said they do not have a figure on the overall cost of the operation. As reported in The News last month, the London-based insurance industry magazine Insurance Insider recently put the cost at $842 million and climbing.
However, Unified Command says it does have an exact figure on the cost to taxpayers. Under the guidelines established by the Oil Pollution Act of 1990, the Golden Ray’s owner and insurer are responsible for all costs incurred by the salvage operation and the related environmental cleanup, Unified Command said.
Unified Command is comprised of the Coast Guard, DNR and Gallagher Marine Systems. It is tasked with ensuring the operation adheres to the Oil Pollution Act.
“Zero tax dollars are being spent,” Coast Guard Commander Lopez said.