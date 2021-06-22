CRD to host climate convention on Jekyll

The Coastal Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is hosting a two-day climate convention in August on Jekyll Island.

The conference is slated for Aug. 12-13 at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.

Keynote speakers will be state Rep. Lynn Smith, R-Newnan, chairwoman of the House Natural Resources Committee; Van Johnson, mayor of Savannah; and Roy Harris Jr., chairman of the Southwire Co.

To register, go to www.GeorgiaClimateConference.org.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

Kress building to get new tenant

Kress building to get new tenant

A familiar restauranteur in the Golden Isles will be the tenant to occupy a planned rooftop restaurant in the Kress Building in downtown Brunswick.

+2
Shipwreck cutting expected to resume this week

Shipwreck cutting expected to resume this week

The VB 10,000 crane vessel is expected to move back into position over the remains of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound within the next day or two, resuming cutting operations that stopped more than a week ago for maintenance, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesm…

Chamber event draws large crowd

Chamber event draws large crowd

The Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce combined two of its annual events — The Chamber Experience and Business and Bites — to bring the business community together for fun, networking and fundraising for the chamber. It was the chamber’s first large-scale in-person event since early …