CRD to host climate convention on Jekyll
The Coastal Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is hosting a two-day climate convention in August on Jekyll Island.
The conference is slated for Aug. 12-13 at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.
Keynote speakers will be state Rep. Lynn Smith, R-Newnan, chairwoman of the House Natural Resources Committee; Van Johnson, mayor of Savannah; and Roy Harris Jr., chairman of the Southwire Co.
To register, go to www.GeorgiaClimateConference.org.
— The Brunswick News