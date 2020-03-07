If you’ve felt like you have the expertise and the desire to represent your community on coastal resources issues, the state Department of Natural Resources’ Coastal Resources Division is looking for your help.
Currently, CRD is looking for volunteers to fill three commercial crabber seats on the Blue Crab Advisory Panel; two commercial fishermen and one recreational angler — from McIntosh, Glynn or Camden county — to serve on the Finfish Advisory Panel; three commercial cast-netters, two commercial trawlers and one recreational shrimper for the Shimp Advisory Panel, and one recreational shellfish harvester or coastal county resident for the Shellfish and Mariculture Advisory Panel.
For the Coastal Advisory Council, CRD wants a local government representative, county or municipal, from either Chatham, Liberty, Bryan, Brantley, McIntosh, Glynn, Camden, Charlton, Wayne, Long or Effingham county. That person should have the authority to represent the local city or county commission. Also, the CAC needs two non-CRD state government or regional commission representatives.
People looking for more information can consult what’s posted at coastalgadnr.org/citizenadvisorygroups and coastalgadnr.org/coastaladvisorycouncil. Those who want to apply to be on one of the advisory panels or the CAC should contact CRD communications specialist Tyler Jones at tyler.jones@dnr.ga.gov or 912-262-3140. The deadline for applying for an advisory panel is April 30, and it’s April 15 for the CAC.