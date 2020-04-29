The Coastal Resources Division of the state Department of Natural Resources recently released its 2019 Coastal Ecosystem Report Card and gave Georgia’s coast a score of 80 percent, or an “A-.”
The Report Card is an assessment of the ecological health of coastal Georgia. It’s meant to be a tool that aids in the planning of restoration activities and conservation.
The report includes 11 indicators that examine human health, fisheries and wildlife.
This year’s score can be partially attributed to positive gains in indictors that include fecal coliform, Red drum and sea turtle hatchlings. This year’s grade was calculated using data primarily collected by DNR’s Coastal Resources and Wildlife Resources divisions.
“Another year of good scores for Georgia’s coast continues to show that conservation efforts by DNR, as well as nongovernmental partners, is paying off,” said Doug Haymans, director of CRD. “While there is always more work that can be done, compared to other ecosystem report cards in the United States, coastal Georgia has a very high score. Much of this can be attributed to the relatively undeveloped coastal landscape in Georgia and good stewardship by the people of Georgia.”
This kind of ecological report card is meant to be a public friendly way to provide a timely and geographically detailed assessment of ecosystems and rivers.
The scoring is based on a 20-point scale. A score of 100 to 80 percent equals an “A,” and a score of 80 to 60 percent equals a “B.”
Georgia’s coast received a score of 88 percent in the human health index.
“Overall, human health indicators are good, meaning that it is generally safe to swim and to eat local shellfish,” according to the report card. “Data on fish consumption advisories were insufficient for use in the report this year.”
The fisheries index scored a 92 percent, and overall the fisheries indicators were good, according to the report card, which means that sustainable fishing practices are used and the coastal environment is able to support most commercial and recreational species.
The wildlife index received the lowest score, at 60 percent.
“Overall, wildlife indicators are moderate,” the report states. “Wood stork and sea turtle populations are being maintained, and American oystercatcher populations had a near-record season.”
The full report card is available online at coastalgadnr.org/ReportCard.