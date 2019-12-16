CRD finishes $1.25 million hurricane debris project

The next time a tropical cyclone whirs its way up the Georgia coast, the hope is there will be less debris out in the marsh and in the waterways, thanks to extensive marine debris clearing by state officials and a state contractor following hurricanes Matthew and Irma.
The state Department of Natural Resources’ Coastal Resources Division received two grants totaling around $1.25 million — $650,000 from the Governor’s Office in summer 2018, and $600,000 from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that fall — and contracted with Zulu Marine of Savannah to clear out the state’s coastal waterways of nearly 20,000 tons worth derelict vessels, pieces of docks and various other debris that dislodged.
“Immediately following Hurricane Matthew, we have a drone team — a UAV team,” said Buck Bennett, CRD’s compliance and enforcement manager. “We started documenting the docks, the destruction up on the Wilmington River, wherever we could find it. And, we started taking pictures of it and trying to find an estimate of what we believed was there in case the federal government … maybe had some money that we could use to remove the material.
“So, we used the UAV, flying it all up and down the coast. Any time one of the DNR helicopters were up, or one of the law enforcement folks were out, or one of our research vessels were out, they’d let us know where they found material — marine debris or sunken vessels — and we would go out and document it.”
They continued to do that, including after Irma, and found additional material.
“St. Marys, the waterfront was pretty devastated, and so we were down there hours, if not a day, after the hurricane cleared, documenting the sunken and derelict vessels and that type of thing,” Bennett said. “And, the two marinas that were down in St. Marys were absolutely obliterated. All that debris ended up in the water, along with some sunken vessels and routine marine debris.”
In McIntosh County, Zulu crews removed 2,300 cubic yards of debris, which included 600 cubic yards of materials and a barge. A significant amount of work occurred in and around the Masonic Home Camp.
In Glynn County, workers found a 34-foot cruiser in the marsh that had to be towed to shore and dismantled, while another crew found a garden-variety commercial dumpster in the marsh near Oak Grove, which was removed without damaging the surrounding area. There was quite a bit of damage near Cannon’s Point, as a dock walkway came loose and floated out into the marsh, where it had to be chainsawed apart and removed.
Over in Camden County a shrimp boat floated up a creek and deposited there, near Woodbine, where it had to be dismantled and removed.
In April, Sarah Latshaw, NOAA’s Southeast regional coordinator for the Marine Debris Program, and Raishan Peterson, grants management specialist with the NOAA Grants Management Division, took a trip to Coastal Georgia to see how local officials made use of the agency’s grant funding.
According to NOAA, “Sarah and Raishan met with project leads Buck Bennett (…) and Lorene Reid, federal assistance coordinator, as well as representatives from the contracting company assisting with the removal operations. The group visited several sites where operations were completed or currently underway.”
NOAA stated the work would allow the marsh to regenerate vegetation that’s critical for habitat and coastal protection.
Bennett said a lot of debris came from structures that were not suited to ride out a strong storm, but what’s replacing them is more resilient.
“Everything just came off of the docks — all the walkway material just lifted off like they weren’t even … they were just laying on top, so I’m assuming the majority of them were already rusted out and just waiting on a storm,” Bennett said. “And the same thing with the roofs and such. I think the newer construction techniques of the docks that are being replaced are probably better than they were previously.”