Oyster reefs play a crucial role in coastal Georgia’s estuaries, and a recent project completed by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources aims to restore reefs in Glynn County.
The Coastal Resources Division of Georgia DNR completed this month the first phase of a large oyster bed restoration project on Glynn County’s Back River.
Biologists and technicians recently placed more than 3,700 bags of recycled oyster shell along the riverbank in an effort to recruit new, wild oysters.
Oyster reefs offer essential fish habitat, filter water and help stabilize banks against erosion.
The recent restoration work is part of a years-long effort to improve oyster reefs in the area, said Paul Medders, unit leader for CRD’s Habitat Enhancement and Restoration Unit.
“We’ve been doing oyster restoration work for a number of years, probably more than a dozen years we’ve been working on oyster restoration,” he said.
The timing of the project coincides with the season when oysters spawn, he said.
CRD deployed test plots in this part of the Back River in 2017. Those test plots proved successful, leading DNR staff to have high expectations of this restoration project.
“It’s already one of the largest restoration projects that we’ve done,” said Cameron Brinton, a CRD marine biologist, in a DNR video about the project. “We’re planning on almost doubling it in size in 2021.”
The growth of oyster reefs in Georgia is limited by the availability of hard substrate. Restoring oysters requires providing oyster shells or some other kind of hard material that the wild oyster larvae will settle on.
“Bagged oyster shells like we used in this project laid directly on the mud banks will often get covered up in sediment before the oysters have a chance to get established,” Brinton said. “So for this project and similar projects, we place the oyster bags on a foundation built of pallets to provide them with a bit of a head start in order to give them a chance to get established.”
Medders said DNR is collecting oyster shells, and he encouraged anyone who can to recycle oyster shells at the Brunswick office.
Oysters are a keystone species in coastal Georgia’s estuary environment, Medders said, which means oysters are critical to the ecosystem.
“You take the oysters away and everything else is going to collapse,” he said.
Easter oyster reefs provide a wide variety of services, Brinton said. These reefs serve as essential fish habitat for a number of species that are important both commercially and recreationally.
This project was paid for through a mixture of state and federal funds, along with donations from the Coastal Conservation Association of Georgia. Materials were donated by Pallet One.