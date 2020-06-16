A recent project completed by the Georgia Department of Natural Resource’s Coastal Resources Division was meant to make a big splash.
But the addition of two new vessels to artificial reefs off the coast did more than create waves, said Paul Medders, CRD’s artificial reef, habitat enhancement and boating access leader. The project showcased how funding collected through the “Support Fish Habitat” license plate fee directly benefits the state’s marine habitats.
The two vessels, placed about 20 miles offshore of St. Catherine’s Island, will provide essential fish habitat and will eventually be populated with corals, sponges and other marine life.
“In about two years, these reefs will become prime fishing spots for offshore anglers, as well as a unique place for SCUBA divers to visit,” Medders said.
Artificial reefs benefit marine life off Georgia’s coast due to the state’s unique geology. The Georgia Bight extends from Cape Canaveral, Fla., to Cape Hatteras, N.C., and curves inward from the Atlantic Ocean along Georgia’s coast.
The resulting geologic features include a vast, shallow slope that extends about 80 miles offshore to the continental shelf. This gentle slope is largely flat, sandy material with few natural rock outcroppings that would normally be home to reefs. Since the early 1970s, DNR has placed more than two dozen reefs offshore.
The two recent ships were first stripped of anything that could have been harmful to the environment. All materials placed in reefs are meticulously cleaned and prepared prior to their sinking. Placement of reef materials is permitted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to ensure navigation safety.
“It has to be large, durable and it has to be able to be cleaned so it can’t hurt the environment,” Medders said.
The first vessel was an 82-foot shrimp trawler named the Frank and Marie, which joined New York City subway cars, steel structures and other materials below the surface of the water.
The second vessel was the 180-foot Tangiers Island, a retired fishing boat that was built by the U.S. Navy near the end of World War II and originally used as a submarine chaser.
“The 180-foot boat is one of the biggest things we’ve sank offshore in 20 years,” Medders said. “A lot of that has to do with funding.”
Artificial reef areas include materials like vessels, army tanks and concrete rubble which provide living organisms the surface and shelter they need to thrive in Georgia’s marine environment. While the substrate is artificial, the ensuing reef growth is completely natural.
“Without these artificial materials, we would not have significant reef growth in Georgia,” Medders said. “DNR has been placing these materials since the 1970s, and over time, we have built up an impressive array of artificial habitats for scores of species.”
Numerous recreationally and commercially important fish species congregate along reefs in the middle of the continental shelf, including snapper, grouper and black sea bass.
Migratory fish also pass through the waters, including Spanish mackerel, king mackerel, cobia and wahoo.
Another benefit: artificial reefs provide shelter for endangered loggerhead sea turtles, which use the reefs to find refuge from predators like sharks.
DNR plans to deploy another vessel later this summer. That project, like the recent two additions, will be funded by the “Support Fish Habitat” license plate program, which tacks on an additional $25 to regular tag fees.
Most money collected through the program goes to enhancing marine habitats in Georgia, Medders said.
“When you buy one of these wildlife plates, you’re supporting that wildlife,” he said.