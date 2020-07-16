A vehicle swerved off of Ocean Boulevard on St. Simons Island and struck a fire hydrant before splashing into a retention pond Wednesday night, killing the 20-year-old man who was driving and injuring two young women passengers, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Charles Albert Connor-Bischof, of St. Simons Island, died at the scene, said assistant Glynn County Coroner Christy Rozier. A 19-year-old St. Simons Island woman was flown by helicopter to UF Health Jacksonville hospital, according to the state patrol. An 18-year-old Brunswick woman was taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, the state patrol said. A 22-year-old Brunswick man who was also passenger was not injured.
According to the state patrol, Connor-Bischof was driving east on Ocean Boulevard at around 9:50 p.m. when the vehicle swerved off the left side of the roadway. Troopers said Connor-Bischof then overcorrected and went off of the right side of the road, striking a fire hydrant at 760 Ocean Boulevard, between 7th and 9th streets.
No further information is available at this time.