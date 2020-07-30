Crash on causeway kills one, injures three

A crash occurred Thursday morning in the eastbound lanes of the F.J. Torras Causeway near the intersection of U.S. Highway 17, killing one person and injuring three, Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones said.
Eastbound traffic was closed, then limited to one lane for several hours following the crash. Full eastbound traffic on the causeway was reopened at 12:17 p.m., according to a Glynn-Brunswick 911 dispatcher.
Traffic on U.S. Highway 17 was backed up beyond Parkwood Drive north of the causeway and to the Sidney Lanier Bridge south of the causeway as law enforcement officer worked to clear the scene.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash, Jones said. No further information was available at this time.