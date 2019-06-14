A Rhode Island man was jailed on DUI charges in a multiple vehicle crash early Thursday that took the lives of a South Carolina woman and her daughter on Interstate 95 in McIntosh County, the Georgia State Patrol said.
Five vehicles were involved in the crash about 2:40 a.m. Thursday morning in the southbound lanes just south of the South Newport exit in northern McIntosh County, GSP Trooper First Class Kevin Zeigler said.
The first collision occurred when a 2018 Honda Accord struck the rear of a 2009 Volvo XC90 SUV causing both vehicles to go out of control, Zeigler said.
After the vehicles came to rest, the Accord on the right shoulder and the Volvo facing north in a southbound lane, the occupants of both exited and got off the roadway for safety, Zeigler said.
Then three other southbound vehicles crashed at the accident scene in rapid succession.
First, a 2007 Dodge Nitro struck debris in the roadway, went out of control and struck the stationary Volvo head-on, he said.
A 2016 Chevy Cruz then struck the Dodge Nitro and the Volvo, and a 2014 Dodge Ram hit the Nitro, Zeigler said.
“Within all these events, there were two passengers of the Volvo who were struck,’’ by one or more of the vehicles and died as a result, Zeigler said.
Tammie Stafford, 55, died at the scene and her mother, Julia Brazil, 73, was transported to Southeast Georgia Regional Health System’s Brunswick hospital where she died of her injuries, he said.
Zeigler said a GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is still investigating to determine which and how many vehicles struck the two women.
A minor who was a passenger in the Dodge Nitro was transported to Candler Hospital in Savannah for treatment of serious injuries, Zeigler said. He said he could not provide the name of the young victim because of the age. All other victims were taken to Candler with minor injuries, he said.
The driver of the Accord, Noe Joe Guillen Herrera of Rhode Island, was arrested at the scene on a charge of driving under the influence and remained Thursday in the McIntosh County jail.