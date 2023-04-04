A head-on collision early Monday morning in McIntosh County sent more than a dozen people to the hospital and was the result of a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95.
The crash closed the entire interstate for hours.
A Georgia State Trooper was heading home shortly after 3 a.m. when he came upon a three-car crash near mile marker 64 in the northbound lanes of I-95, Department of Public Safety spokesperson Franka Young said.
“The crash involved a Subaru Crosstrek that was traveling southbound in the northbound lane,” Young said in an email. “The Crosstrek struck a Ford Transit passenger van that was traveling northbound in the northbound lane head-on. The Crosstrek was then struck by a tractor-trailer that was traveling northbound in the northbound lane.”
The collision sent the Crosstrek into the left lane of the northbound lanes and flipped the van, which was carrying 12 passengers, all of whom were adults and minors in the same family that was traveling home, Young said.
The tractor-trailer crossed over the median and flipped across the southbound lanes of I-95, closing the entire interstate for five hours.
The northbound lanes re-opened shortly after 8 a.m. One southbound lane was re-opened a short time later. The rest of the southbound lanes were re-opened at around 11 a.m., Young said.
All 14 people, drivers and passengers, were transported by EMS to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah to be treated for their injuries, Young said.
No fatalities had been reported as of Monday afternoon.
It was unclear late Monday afternoon why the Crosstrek was traveling into oncoming traffic, Young said.
“The crash is still under investigation and charges are pending,” Young said.