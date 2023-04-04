A head-on collision early Monday morning in McIntosh County sent more than a dozen people to the hospital and was the result of a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95.

The crash closed the entire interstate for hours.

More from this section

Rally calls for arrests in Lehrkamp case

Rally calls for arrests in Lehrkamp case

Denise O'Neal marched up Mallery Street Saturday with two teenage girls yelling "Justice for Trent" hoping that the girls and all youths can learn a lesson from the story of Trent Lehrkamp.