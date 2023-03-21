A single-car crash Saturday morning in Glynn County claimed the life of a Waynesville mother of three.

Preliminary details provided by the Georgia State Patrol said Shamberly Pearson, 30, of Waynesville, was traveling east on U.S. 82 shortly before 7 a.m. near its intersection with Emmanuel Church Road when the gray Ford F-150 she was driving lost control and drove into the center median.

More from this section

Seeing your world better!

Seeing your world better!

As the saying goes, “Your eyes are the window to your soul,” and certainly, eyes are your window to the world. If that is true, then your eyelids and eyebrow are the curtains to your eyes. Just like a window shade, there is an interconnected relationship between your forehead, eyebrow, and e…