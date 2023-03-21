A single-car crash Saturday morning in Glynn County claimed the life of a Waynesville mother of three.
Preliminary details provided by the Georgia State Patrol said Shamberly Pearson, 30, of Waynesville, was traveling east on U.S. 82 shortly before 7 a.m. near its intersection with Emmanuel Church Road when the gray Ford F-150 she was driving lost control and drove into the center median.
The truck overturned, traveled across the westbound lanes and came to a stop on the north shoulder, the state patrol’s public information office said in an email.
“The driver was unrestrained and ejected, and she succumbed to her injuries,” the email said.
The state patrol continues to investigate the crash.
Pearson’s family and friends on Monday afternoon started a GoFundMe fundraiser for Pearson’s family, which includes her husband Sammy and three children, Braxten, 9, Camellia, 5, and Willow, 9 months, the fundraiser’s description said. The fundraiser’s goal is $10,000.
“Shamberly was a devoted mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend and nurse,” the GoFundMe description said. “Shamberly had an impact on many lives and was always willing to help anyone.”
Pearson’s Facebook page lists her profession as a licensed practical nurse.