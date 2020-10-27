The mega crane vessel VB 10,000’s arrival in the St. Simons Sound and its long-anticipated appointment with the shipwrecked Golden Ray is expected Tuesday morning, according to Unified Command.
The 255-foot-tall vessel left the Port of Fernandina shortly after noon Monday and was about 6 miles offshore from Amelia River late that afternoon, according to marinetraffic.com.
The crane is tasked with the job of cutting up the 656-foot-long Golden Ray and removing it from the sound, where it has sat half submerged since it capsized while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles on Sept. 8, 2019.
“We’re looking at a morning window for its arrival time, given its current progress,” said Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
Upon arrival, the VB 10,000 will enter a gate in the 1-mile perimeter environmental protection barrier surrounding the shipwreck, Himes said. It will then be secured to the mooring system of anchors and pilings that have been designed to steady it.
The dual-hulled vessel will straddle the Golden Ray and use its powerful system of winches and lifting blocks to cut the shipwreck into eight sections. The vessel will hoist each section and load it onto a barge for removal.
The VB 10,000’s journey from Fernandina to St. Simons will take between 12 and 24 hours, Himes said. There is much preparation to do before the actual cutting and lifting of the shipwreck can begin.
The VB 10,000 is accompanied in its journey by the tugboats Crosby Star and Crosby Leader, according to marinetraffic.com.
Texas-based T&T Salvage is the contractor for the job of removing the Golden Ray.