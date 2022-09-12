The Georgia Public Health Department continues to recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for children.
“The only change in the recommendation for children involves kids age 12 and older,” said Ginger Heidel, spokeswoman for the eight-county Coastal Health District.
The district includes Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties.
“Children age 12-17 can now receive the newly updated Pfizer bivalent booster,” she said.
The Moderna bivalent booster is only for ages 18 and up, Heidel said.
“The boosters are called ‘bivalent’ because they include two parts,” she explained. “One half of the shot is the original vaccine formula, and one half is a reformulation designed specifically for BA.4 and BA.5, which are subvariants of Omicron.
“A majority of new COVID cases in Georgia are caused by the BA.5 variant, which means this new booster shot will offer better protection against the virus that’s currently circulating.”
The bivalent Pfizer booster is available at the district’s health departments in Glynn and Chatham counties by appointment, she said. Appointments can be scheduled online at chdcovidvax.org or by calling the health department.
“Anyone age 12 and older can get the bivalent booster as long as they have already completed their primary vaccination series and it has been at least two months since their last COVID vaccination,” Heidel said.
Parents should note that the CDC recommends COVID vaccination for all children ages 6 months and older.
“Kids ages 5-11 can get the original booster shot as well,” she said.
“However, in the coming weeks, CDC expects to recommend updated COVID-19 boosters for other pediatric groups once more data is analyzed and the (Food and Drug Administration) authorizes it.”
The COVID risk level improved in the Coastal Health District during the week ending Friday. CDC uses a number of factors to determine risk level, including the number of hospitalizations and positive test results during a given week.
All three counties in the tri-county area — Glynn, Camden and McIntosh — were at medium risk levels when last ranked.
Chatham County was at a low risk level and the other four counties in the district — Bryan, Effingham, Liberty and Long — were in the medium risk range.
Wayne County was ranked as low risk and Brantley County at medium risk. Both border Glynn County.
Charlton County, which borders Camden, was at a medium risk level.
During the week ending Wednesday, Southeast Georgia Health System had 10 COVID patients in its Brunswick hospital and one in the St. Marys hospital. Brunswick had six the week before. St. Marys had two.
The number of positive test results in the tri-county area continues to drop but were up in Glynn County, rising to 121 from 92 the week before.
They were down in Camden, dropping to 61 from 120 the previous week, and down in McIntosh, dropping to five from 11 the week before.
Positive test result figures are available on the SGHS online dashboard. They do not include the results of COVID tests taken at home.
Another death attributed to the virus occurred in Glynn for the fourth consecutive week, raising the toll of the pandemic to 373. Camden remained at 108 and McIntosh at 35.