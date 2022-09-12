The Georgia Public Health Department continues to recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for children.

“The only change in the recommendation for children involves kids age 12 and older,” said Ginger Heidel, spokeswoman for the eight-county Coastal Health District.

Ceremony pays tribute to anniversary of 9/11

Glynn County firefighters, police officers and officials joined others around the nation Sunday morning in memorial ceremonies on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on New York and the Pentagon.