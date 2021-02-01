The Coastal Health District has resumed scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations in Glynn, Camden, McIntosh and other Coastal Georgia counties.
The health district first began taking appointments on Jan. 7, but stopped less than a week later after the resulting call volume strained its resources beyond capacity.
“Our health department staff is working hard to get thousands of people scheduled for vaccination, but we need to hit the pause button — at least for a little while — so we can manage the current volume of requests,” Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the Coastal Health District, said at the time.
Go to chdcovidvax.org to schedule an appointment or call 912-230-5506.