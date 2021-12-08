COVID-19 transmission rates are beginning to show a slight uptick in the Coastal Health District.
"This could be the result of several factors, including gatherings and travel associated with the Thanksgiving holiday," said Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the Coastal Health District.
Until recently, for the past month or so, transmission rates have been stable, he said.
Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties are three of the eight counties in the Coastal Health District.
"The delta variant is still the dominant strain of COVID causing new infections in Georgia, but we are definitely watching to see what the appearance of omicron may mean," Davis said.
Health officials reported early in the week that a resident of Atlanta tested positive for omicron, the latest variant of COVID-19.
"It's still really early to make definitive, evidence-based proclamations about omicron, but it appears that in South Africa, where the variant was first reported, cases are going up dramatically and they're starting to see an increase in hospitalizations as well," Davis said.
That does not bode well.
"Typically, hospitalizations with COVID have lagged two or three weeks behind a rise in cases, and then unfortunately a rise in deaths will usually occur another week or two after that," Davis said.
"I think we need to remember that this whole COVID thing obviously has not gone away. We don't know exactly how the omicron variant will play out."
Davis stands by the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and of health department officials for protecting oneself from COVID-19.
"We recommend that you get vaccinated," Davis said. "If you're already vaccinated and eligible for a booster, then get a booster shot. If you haven't had a flu shot then please get a flu shot. You really don't want to have flu and COVID at the same time."
Vaccine and flu shots are available at county health departments.
Residents should also continue to follow the health department guidelines when out and about.
"Remember all those routine safety tips we've been saying for almost two years now: watch your distance, wash your hands often, and if you're going to be sharing indoor air with other people, especially those you don't know, wear a mask," Davis said.
Laura Young, director of marketing and public relations for Southeast Georgia Health System, said the hospital in Brunswick has seen a gradual increase in COVID-19 cases.
"We only had one inpatient on Thanksgiving," she said. "Today (Tuesday) we have nine."
Three of the nine were in critical care.
Young said it "wasn’t a spike" but more like one new inpatient each day."
Other counties in the Coastal Health District are Liberty, Long, Bryan, Chatham and Effingham.