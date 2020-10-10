Marine fishery businesses have until Thursday to apply for federal COVID-19 relief.
As part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act passed by Congress in March 2020, the federal government set aside $2 million in funds to be distributed to commercial fishermen, wholesale dealers, processors of saltwater species, aquaculturists with a Georgia commercial fishing license and for-hire guides, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
Of that, a total of $1.87 million is expected to be awarded to successful applicants.
Participants in Georgia’s marine commercial and for-hire industry who experienced a greater than 35 percent loss in revenue between March and May 2020 due to COVID-19 as compared to the same months in the prior five-year period may qualify for federal aid.
An applicant must be a Georgia resident and have either a commercial fishing, commercial vessel or seafood dealer DNR license. Commercial seafood harvesters must have reported at least one landing between 2015 and 2019
Additionally, applicants cannot have been made more than whole by exceeding the average revenue earned across the previous five years through the combination of this funding, any other COVID-related assistance or any traditional revenue.
The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission will be the grantee and will distribute the funds based on Georgia’s spending plan.
For more information, contact the DNR Coastal Resources Division’s Julie Califf at julie.califf@dnr.ga.gov or 912-262-3120 or Cindy Smith at cindy.smith@dnr.ga.gov or 912-262-3350.