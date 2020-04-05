The Coastal Health District reported another death, this one in Effingham County, and 14 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday evening.
The fifth virus-related death was a 56-year-old man. No underlying condition was given.
The Chatham County-Savannah area continued to show the largest increase in cases, with seven more for a total of 90.
Three more cases were confirmed in Liberty County for a total of 13 and three more in Effingham County for a total of 12.
Counties in the district reporting no change in the number of cases were Glynn, 29; Camden, nine; McIntosh, two; Long, one; and Bryan, 17.
The total number of confirmed cases in the eight-county coastal district was 159 as of 7 p.m.
Georgia overall increased by 95 for a total of 6,742 cases. including 1,296 hospitalizations and 219 deaths.
There was no change in the counties close to Glynn that are in separate health districts: Ware, 18 confirmed cases, including one death; Charlton, two cases; and Wayne, one case.
Brantley County reported no confirmed cases.
To date, 27,842 tests have been administered by commercial and public facilities.