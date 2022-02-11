Fewer COVID-19 cases are being reported, but the health threat remains, a Coastal Health District official warns.
“COVID case rates are dropping across our district, in the state and nationally, so the trends certainly suggest we’ve passed the omicron peak,” said Ginger Heidel, district risk communicator. “However, that peak was very high, so although rates are dropping, we still have a long way to go.”
The Coastal Health District takes in eight counties, including Glynn, Camden and McIntosh. Other counties are Chatham, Liberty, Long, Bryan and Effingham.
“There is still a lot of COVID-19 circulating in our communities,” she said.
Early indications are the death toll during the surge of the omicron variant will be lower than the toll recorded during the surge of its predecessor, the Delta variant.
“The death toll of omicron is high, and people are still dying so we don’t yet know the full impact,” Heidel said. “However, omicron’s death rate is currently lower than Delta.”
That is true in Glynn County, though not by much. According to figures available on a website maintained by Southeast Georgia Health System, as of Wednesday 27 in Glynn County have succumbed to the virus since the omicron surge compared to 39 recorded deaths during the Delta surge.
Heidel said the Centers for Disease Control recently analyzed and compared hospitalization and death rates between the omicron and Delta periods.
“During the omicron period, the national death rate from COVID-19 infection was nine deaths per 1,000 cases,” she said.”Compare that to the Delta period, when the national rate was 13 deaths per 1,000 cases, and you can see that the likelihood of dying from omicron is lower than Delta.
“However, because so many more people have been infected by the omicron variant, even nine deaths in 1,000 cases will results in many, many deaths.”
The number of deaths in Camden County since the start of the pandemic jumped to 90 on Wednesday. Thirty-one have died in McIntosh County due to complications from the coronavirus.
In Glynn County, a total of 333 have died from COVID complications since the early days of the pandemic.
Unless tested, it’s difficult to determine which variant a sick individual has.
“Most COVID tests only look for the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, but do not determine the variant,” Heidel said. “To know which variant has caused an infection, the samples have to go through genetic sequencing.”
She said the Georgia Department of Public Health only sequences a small portion of test samples, but the data is combined with results from other public health agencies around the country and then analyzed by the CDC.
“Currently, the CDC says omicron is estimated to account for more than 99% of SARS-CoV-2 infections nationwide,” Heidel said. “So if you’ve had COVID-19 in the last few weeks, there’s a high likelihood you were infected with the omicron variant.”
Don’t count on the conclusion of the recent surge being the end of COVID-19.
“Most public health experts believe it’s likely we’ll continue to see new COVID variants for as long as the coronavirus continues to spread through the population,” Heidel said. “However, no one can say for sure what will happen next or how a new variant might behave.
“Vaccination remains the best way to prevent new variants from developing and to protect yourself from the virus that causes COVID-19. Vaccination and getting boosted when you’re eligible is your very best preparation for what may come next.”
Although COVID vaccine is available to eligible recipients from age 5 on up, the number of people getting the shot has slacked off.
Figures available from the health system reflect that in the two most populated counties in the tri-county area. Glynn County’s vaccination rate remains under 52% and Camden’s is around 40%.
The percentage is even lower for booster shots — 41% in Glynn and 36% in Camden.
“We have seen decreased demand for vaccinations, and there are likely a number of reasons for this,” Heidel said. “People who want to be vaccinated have likely already gotten the vaccine with so many free, local opportunities for vaccination.”
And the other reasons?
“There is a segment of the population that, for various reasons, has no intention of getting vaccinated,” she said. “Then there is a group of people who are open to vaccination but haven’t yet taken that step. Sometimes when cases are dropping and the threat doesn’t seem as imminent, people are less motivated to take the time to get vaccinated.
“But we encourage people not to delay. High vaccination coverage can help our communities recover from this surge even sooner, and help strengthen our communal protection against future waves.”