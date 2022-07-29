As communities gear up for the reopening of schools, COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
More people tested positive for the coronavirus in the tri-county area — 404 of them — in the week ending Wednesday than they did in mid-July.
In Glynn County, 225 new cases were confirmed, 45 more than two weeks ago. Camden County’s numbers rose from 122 during the same time period to 145, and McIntosh County cases from 21 to 34.
Recent figures can be reviewed on the website maintained by Southeast Georgia Health System. The figures exclude the results of home-testing.
“Since mid-May, we’ve seen a general upward trend in COVID infections throughout the district, and those levels have not begun to fall,” said Ginger Heidel, risk communicator for the eight-county Coastal Health District.
The health district includes the counties of Glynn, Camden and McIntosh.
Health officials recently reported that the dominant cases of COVID are the BA.5 omicron variant.
“The latest dominant variant is highly contagious, causing lots of new infections and even reinfections in people who’ve already had the illness,” Heidel said. “Thankfully, this variant does not seem to cause more severe illness than before, so we haven’t seen a big spike in hospitalizations like we have in the past.”
Hospitalizations remain relatively low in the southern region of the district. As of Wednesday, Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital was caring for 16 COVID patients and three at its St. Marys facility.
Don’t underestimate the health impact of the variant.
“Even a mild case of COVID can lead to long-term post-COVID health problems, so these high infection rates are still concerning, even without high hospitalization rates,” Heidel said.
The health department’s recommendation?
“Vaccination is still by far your best protection against severe illness,” Heidel said. “This is the first school year where every school-aged child and most kids in child care can be vaccinated against COVID.
“A highly vaccinated student and staff population would go a long way toward minimizing school outbreaks and disruptions.”
Boosters also are strongly encouraged.
“If older students and staff members are vaccinated but haven’t gotten their booster shots yet, we’d recommend getting those boosters now to strengthen your protection as you go back into a classroom environment,” Heidel said.
Heidel reminds the public that testing is available and free through public health testing sites or with at-home COVID tests.
“If you have been exposed to someone with COVID or you have any symptoms of COVID, it’s important to take a test,” Heidel said. “If you are infected, you can isolate yourself away from other people to help slow the spread of the virus in the community.”
Symptoms of BA.5 can include runny nose, sore throat, fever for a day or two, headache, sinus congestion and a persistent productive cough.
Glynn County Schools Superintendent Scott Spence was asked if he was concerned about the rising level of infections.
“As a long time educator, historically we have always seen a high rate of illness at the beginning of the school year and after Christmas break,” he said. “The past two years those numbers have of course increased as a result of the pandemic. We are concerned about that possibility.
“As far as preparations, we are starting the school year with basically the same health and wellness protocols that we had in place at the end of the previous school year.”
On the Glynn County School System’s website, masks are voluntary on buses and inside schools but encouraged.