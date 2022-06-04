Young Coastal Georgians may want to take extra precautions when around crowds.
More of them are contracting COVID-19, a health official says.
“Over the past 12 weeks, a majority of new infections in our district have been in people aged 39 and younger,” said Ginger Heidel, risk communicator for the Coastal Health District.
The eight-county district includes Glynn, Camden and McIntosh.
“The highest number of new cases has been in the 20 to 29-year-old group, followed by cases in the 0 to 9-year-old group,” Heidel said. “These younger age groups are also our least vaccinated and most social, making our young people prime targets for new infection.”
No vaccine has been approved for anyone younger than age 5, which makes this age group especially susceptible, she said.
“Although children tend to have less severe illness than older individuals, they can still get sick and spread the virus to others,” Heidel said. “Even a mild case of COVID-19 can lead to long COVID, which refers to a wide range of ongoing health problems that can last weeks, months or years.
“That’s why we recommend that everyone get vaccinated and boosted as soon as they’re eligible.”
Hospitalization and death figures remain on the low side, but both are still happening.
As of June 1, the most recent update posted by Southeast Georgia Health System, the Brunswick hospital was caring for seven COVID patients. No patient with the virus was in the hospital in St. Marys.
The number of positive test results reported at the time was much higher. From May 26 to June 1, 150 tested positive in Glynn County and 58 in Glynn County.
COVID-related deaths in Glynn County totaled 362. Camden County had the second highest in the tri-county area at 102 and McIntosh the lowest number at 33.
“As long as COVID continues to circulate, some people will unfortunately die from complications of the illness,” Heidel said. “The same is true with many other infectious diseases like influenza, measles, or West Nile Virus.”
Heidel said the majority of counties in the Coastal Health District recorded at least one COVID-related death in recent times.
“Of course, we wish it had been possible to contain and eradicate the virus that causes COVID-19, but the virus has proven very capable of mutating to newer, more contagious variants and repeatedly infecting our communities,” she said. “This means COVID-19 may be with us for a long time. But fortunately, we have a lot more tools to keep it from overwhelming our lives, like easy access to testing, vaccines, boosters, and treatment options. Although we can’t eliminate all cases of COVID-19, these tools can help us adapt and survive in the long term.
“The fact that our hospitalizations remain low means that most people — though not all — are not sick enough to require hospitalization and are likely to survive the illness.”