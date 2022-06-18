Glynn County remains at a higher COVID-19 risk level than most other counties in the Coastal Health District.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention bases the COVID-19 Community Level — low, medium or high risk — on rates of community transmission and hospitalizations, among other metrics.
Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties are at a medium risk level. Chatham, Bryan, Liberty, Effingham and Long counties are at the low risk level.
Data available through Southeast Georgia Health System continue to show a low number of hospitalizations but a high number of COVID infections.
As of Wednesday, the health system’s hospital in Brunswick was caring for four COVID patients. The hospital in St. Marys had three.
Positive test results for COVID remained steady, totaling 239 in Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties. Glynn had the most with 126, followed by Camden with 100 and McIntosh with 13.
“Cases are continuing to rise, but the severity of illness seemingly remains low and that’s the good news,” said Sally Silbermann, public information officer for the Coastal Health District. “Of course we don’t have a definitive idea of case numbers because a lot of people are using home tests and those results aren’t being reported.”
The number of deaths attributed to COVID since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 1,701 in the Coastal Health District. That number includes 363 in Glynn, 103 in Camden and 33 in McIntosh.
“We continue to encourage residents throughout our district to get vaccinated if they haven’t already and get booster doses when eligible,” Silbermann said.