As COVID-19 continues to spread across the United States, it’s had one unforeseen effect.
“Americans are being urged to stay at home and practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, because of this we are seeing less traffic on the roadways which has ultimately driven down demand, increased gasoline supply and pushed pump prices down,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for automotive service company AAA, which tracks gas prices nationwide.
On Wednesday, 29 of the 50 states were enjoying gas prices under $2, which a nationwide average $1.98. Georgia’s average was below even that at $1.82.
“Across the United States, we haven’t seen gas prices under two dollars in that many states dating back to (January) 2016.”
According to Waiters fuel prices were highest in Hinesville and Fort Stewart at $2.01, with the Brunswick area coming in at a close second with an average per-gallon price of $1.99.
Valdosta turned out to be the third most expensive in the state at $1.92 per gallon.
On the other side, the top three areas for cheap gas could be found in far Northwest Georgia, in the areas around Dalton, Rome and the region making up Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. Gas priced in the area ranged from $1.56 to 1.76 per gallon.
Even if the Brunswick area’s prices are comparatively high, they’re still pretty low, Waiters said. Somebody would only have to spend a little under $40 to top off a big SUV like a Ford Explorer.
A cursory investigation turned up prices much lower than Brunswick’s $1.99 average at multiple points around the county, some reaching close to $1.90.
Waiters said there could be 100 little things playing into the cost of gas, such as shipping, taxes and other economic factors. One of the likely factors impacting current prices is a trade way between Russia and Saudi Arabia that’s driven the price to crude oil to lows not seen since 2002, she explained.
“Normally during springtime is when you see gasoline prices increasing,” Waiters said. “You’re going to have more people on the road and taking trips and vacations and refineries are gearing up for the summertime (fuel) blend.”
It’s a good thing for consumers, in theory, Waiters said, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many aren’t enjoying it.
“For motorists, it’s great because it causes the prices to go down,” she said. “But because we’re having social distancing we’re not having as many people on the road to experience the low gas prices.
“Since we have people out doing panic buying, remember there’s ample supply and no disruption to gas station distribution.”