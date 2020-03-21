Social distancing doesn’t fill the bellies of the hungry, but Manna House in Brunswick intends to try.
“We can’t have people in the building because of (COVID-19),” said the Rev. Jim Crandall, pastor of Jekyll Island Baptist Church and one of the charity’s founders. “Well, we’ve got to feed people. So we devised this plan to do a sack lunch.”
Manna House, an area outreach ministry that feeds the hungry seven days a week, can’t stop serving the hungry because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The mission doesn't change with the two recent cases diagnosed in Brunswick, Crandall said.
He and his adult daughter, Amy Crandall, spent most of the morning Friday filling brown paper bags with sandwiches and whatever snacks they could get their hands on.
“I’ve made more sandwiches this week than I have in months,” Amy Crandall said.
Rather than filling the tables in the building at the corner of G Street and Altama Avenue, the hungry will pick up the bags from the front door after selecting a preference of water or tea, said Amy.
“They don’t ever come in the building," Amy Crandall said. "It keeps us safe and it keeps them safe.”
It’s not cheap, however. Jim Crandall said buying supplies for the bag lunches has actually been more expensive than serving the food they normally do.
He said they started doing bag lunches on Wednesday, and have served an average of over 200 sack lunches a day. They normally serve around 150-175 people during that same time period.
“It’s going to put a burden on us financially, but we can’t stop,” Jim Crandall said.
The donations Manna House has already received have been a great help, he said. PepsiCo donated 30 cases of water, while members of Jekyll Island Baptist have helped by baking cookies and brownies to include as snacks in the bag lunches.
The hardest part was finding bread, Jim Crandall said, but Sams Club was willing to lift the two-per-family loaf limit when he asked on behalf of Manna House.
“So far, it’s been a smooth operation,” Jim Crandall said.
He said Manna House is looking for donations of snacks and volunteer labor until life in the community gets back to normal.
Those who aren’t comfortable handing out lunches can work in the back putting the bags together, he said.
Anyone who can’t do either is welcome to send donations to Jim Crandall at 138 Cypress Run Drive, Brunswick, GA 31520.