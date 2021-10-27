The past three months of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Coastal Health District have been the deadliest.
“In the past three months, our district recorded 517 new deaths, which is more than the previous 10 months combined,” said Ginger Heidel, risk communicator for the Coastal Health District.
Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties are in the Coastal Health District.
September set a single-month record. A total of 243 COVID-related deaths were reported in the eight counties.
The announcement comes at a time when the pandemic death count topped 300 in Glynn County. As of Tuesday, 301 deaths in the Golden Isles had been attributed to the coronavirus.
“Of course, these are not just statistics,” Heidel said. “Each death represents a real person with family and friends grieving each loss.
“What makes this recent wave of deaths so tragic is that many of them occurred after vaccine was readily available.”
In Georgia, 93% of all COVID-19 deaths have occurred in unvaccinated people, Heidel said.
“If you apply that percentage to the number of new deaths reported in the (coastal) district over the last three months, an estimated 480 residents of our area might still be alive if they’d chosen vaccination,” Heidel said.
There have been 134 COVID-19 deaths in Glynn County alone since mid August.
While figures released by the state Tuesday show over half of all Georgians are now vaccinated, the percentage of vaccinated individuals is lower in the two of the more populated counties on the coast. Glynn’s rate stood at 49.3% and Camden County’s at 37.8%.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available at the two hospitals and at health departments. Individuals wanting the vaccine are asked to call and make an appointment.
The COVID-19 caseload at the two hospitals remains low — 10 at Southeast Georgia Health System’s hospital in Brunswick and two in its St. Marys facility.
Fourteen new cases of the virus have been confirmed since Monday — seven in Camden, five in Glynn and two in McIntosh. Not all cases require hospitalization.
Total number of deaths to date in the other seven counties are Camden 77, McIntosh 28, Bryan 60, Chatham 636, Effingham 146, Liberty 94 and Long 19.
There have been 24,509 COVID-19 deaths statewide, 1,361 of them in the Coastal Health District.