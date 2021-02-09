A sailor at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay has died from COVID-19.
Cody Andrew-Godfredson Myers, 26, told commanding officers on Jan. 18 that he had been in close contact with a civilian off base who tested positive for the disease.
Myers, of Washington state, was ordered to self quarantine, said Lt. Stuart Phillips, a public affairs officer for Submarine Group 10.
But Myers’ condition deteriorated and he was hospitalized at Naval Air Station Jacksonville on Jan. 30, where he was diagnosed with COVID-19. He was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit at UF Health Jacksonville the following day.
He remained at UF Health until he succumbed to the disease Feb. 4.
Myers, a petty officer 2nd class, was an information systems technician aboard the ballistic missile submarine USS Tennessee. He enlisted in the Navy in December 2016, Phillips said.
Sailors who might have been in contact with Myers were notified and have taken the required precautions.
Myers was the 21st service member and fourth active-duty sailor to die from coronavirus since the pandemic started last year.
Grief counselors, chaplains, mental health specialists and Fleet and Family Support Center counselors at Kings Bay are helping sailors who served with Myers deal with the unexpected death.
“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family, shipmates and friends of Petty Officer Myers during this extremely difficult time,” Navy officials said in a statement.