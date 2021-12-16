The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta issued an advisory Wednesday warning that cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 are on the rise across the nation.
As of Wednesday, the recently new variant had not shown up in anyone submitting to the COVID-19 test in the Coastal Health District, which includes Glynn, McIntosh and Camden counties.
But that doesn’t mean it is not here, stresses Ginger Heidel, risk communicator for the eight-county Coastal Health District.
“We have no known cases of COVID caused by the omicron variant in the Coastal Health District and only five reported cases of the omicron variant in Georgia,” Heidel said. “But it’s important to remember that only a small number of samples are genetically sequenced, so it’s likely there are many more cases in our state.
“We certainly anticipate Omicron will arrive in coastal Georgia soon, if it’s not here already.”
There is more grim news.
“We do know that the delta variant is still circulating, and we are beginning to see another increase in cases,” Heidel said. “We know how deadly the previous delta surge was and while Omicron is concerning, we can’t forget about the virus that is already here on our doorstep making people sick.”
As of Tuesday, eight patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized at Southeast Georgia Health System’s hospital in Brunswick. Three coronavirus patients were hospitalized in the health system’s facility in St. Marys.
“We don’t need to wait for the arrival of omicron to be cautious,” Heidel said. “Our cases are already on the rise.”
CDC Chief Dr. Rochelle Walensky acknowledged the delta variant is still more prevalent throughout the country and its territories but warned that omicron cases are steadily increasing.
She said omicron accounted for 2.9% of the cases testing positive in the week that ended Saturday.
It’s far worse in some areas.
“In the region comprising New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the percentage of Omicron infections had already reached 13.1 percent,” Walensky said.
Symptoms include cough, fatigue, congestion and runny nose.
Health officials continue to urge the COVID-19 vaccine for those 5 years of age and older and the booster shot for adults who are fully vaccinated. They also recommend following additional safety measures such as social distancing, avoiding large crowds, wearing masks covering the mouth and nose when in public, and washing hands frequently.
Other counties in the Coastal Health District are Liberty, Long, Bryan, Effingham and Chatham.