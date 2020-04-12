Tests confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 in the Coastal Health District, with the largest increase surfacing in Chatham County since noon Saturday

Five new cases were reported in the Savannah region, bringing the area’s total to 147. That includes five previously reported deaths due to the coronavirus.

Total cases in the counties of Glynn, 33, Camden, 20, and McIntosh, three, remained the same.

Counties experiencing a bump up of at one case in the district were Liberty, 17 total, Effingham, 22, and Bryan, 29. Long County has confirmed only one case since the health department began releasing figures on the coronavirus pandemic.

Total case count in the eight-county district as of noon Sunday was 272.

Other previously reported deaths in the coastal district occurred in Bryan and Effingham counties, each reporting one fataility.

Other counties in the Southeast Georgia region have encountered more confirmed cases since Friday evening, including Ware, with four additional counties for a total of 53, and Brantley, one additional case for a total of eight.

Both Charlton and Wayne counties have seen caseloads grow by a one, for a total of three and four respectively.

Previously reported deaths have occurred in Ware, four, and Brantley, one.

Georgia overall increased by 293 cases since noon Saturday for a total of 12,452. The figure includes 433 deaths, five more than Saturday, and 2,505 hospital patients.

State figures are the results of 54,453 tests.

