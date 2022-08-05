Glynn County is among six counties in the Coastal Health District considered high risk for COVID-19.
Its neighbors to the south and north, Camden and McIntosh counties, share the high risk label.
The Centers for Disease Control determines risk based on a county’s COVID transmission level.
There were 405 new confirmed cases in the three counties in the week that ended Wednesday. Glynn had the highest with 252, followed by Camden with 133 and McIntosh with 20.
Of the three, only Glynn County’s positive test figure was higher than the previous week’s, which was 225. Camden and McIntosh reported fewer cases.
Positive test figures, available on Southeast Georgia Health System’s website, do not include positive results from tests taken at home.
“All but two of our eight counties are considered at high risk of COVID impacts, according to the CDC Community Levels,” said Ginger Heidel, risk communicator for the eight-county Coastal Health District.
“That means these counties are seeing high numbers of new cases and hospitalizations.”
That could change today when the CDC updates its risk levels after reviewing fresh data from each county, she said.
Other counties in the district include Chatham, Liberty, Long, Effingham and Bryan. Only Effingham and Bryan counties were not in the high risk category Thursday.
The number of COVID patients in the health system’s hospital in Brunswick also is up. There were 24 in the hospital with the virus Wednesday, eight more than the previous week. The hospital in St. Marys had two, one less than was in the facility July 27.
“COVID hospitalizations in the Coastal Health District were rising in the last part of July but have fallen slightly in the last few days,” Heidel said. “Two weeks ago, on July 21, there were 61 inpatients with COVID in the Coastal Health District. A week later, on July 28, that number was 81. The data from (Thursday) shows 73 COVID-positive inpatients across all our hospitals.
“In general across the state and the district, we are still in the midst of an overall rise in transmission rates, but not a steep spike as we’ve seen with other COVID waves.”
Heidel said the levels are a concern to health department officials.
“Particularly with the return of school and extracurricular and athletic activities, it’s possible we could see high transmission rates for some time,” she said.
This is not the time for communities to let down their guard, health officials caution.
“We follow the CDC guidance with regard to masks and recommend that everyone wear a mask in public if you’re in an area with a high community COVID level,” Heidel said.
That’s not all.
“Regardless of your community COVID level, we also recommend that everyone have a COVID testing plan if you are exposed or begin having symptoms, and that everyone get up-to-date on vaccinations and boosters,” Heidel said.
BA.5 has been the variant of omicron COVID most identified in new cases. Symptoms can include runny nose, sore throat, fever for a day or two, headache, sinus congestion and a persistent productive cough.