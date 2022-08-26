A drop in reported COVID-19 cases in Glynn and McIntosh counties has put the two at a lower risk level for the virus.
The two are now at the medium risk level, a ranking by the Georgia Department of Public Health based on factors that include the number of positive test results and hospitalizations over the week ending Wednesday.
In the coastal tri-county area, only Camden County remained at high risk Thursday.
“I’ve analyzed the transmission data for the last three weeks, and while Glynn and McIntosh’s rates have fallen, Camden’s rate has risen slightly,” said Ginger Heidel, spokeswoman for the eight-county Coastal Health District.
“At this point in the pandemic, with transmission widespread throughout the country and few restrictions on travel and gathering, it’s really difficult to pinpoint any particular reason why one county’s rate may be going up and a neighboring county’s rate is dropping.”
The risk in Camden may not be as bad as the rating indicates.
“Despite being labeled as high risk, Camden’s rates are the third lowest in our district, so Camden is not experiencing an unusually high level of transmission compared to neighboring counties,” Heidel said.
Actual figures obtained from Southeast Georgia Health System’s online dashboard show a steady decline in known cases between the three counties.
During the week ending Aug. 24, 267 positive test results were reported in the tri-county area, 58 fewer than the previous week ending Aug. 17.
Over a three week period dating back to Aug. 10, cases in Glynn have declined from 245 to 168 to 161. Cases in Camden show a slight rise, jumping from 108 three weeks ago to 139 last week, before descending to 95 this week. The number has been dropping all along in McIntosh County, going from 34 to 18 to 11.
Test results do not include those obtained via home testing.
Hospitalizations in Brunswick also declined substantially, dropping from 20 on Aug. 17 to seven on Aug. 24. The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital in St. Marys remained at one.
The only additional death in the tri-county area was recorded in Glynn, raising the county’s COVID death toll to 370. It marked the second consecutive week of a COVID-related death in the Golden Isles.
Camden remained at 108 and McIntosh at 34.
Glynn and McIntosh counties are the only two in the eight-county Coastal Health District with a lower ranking this week. In addition to Camden, the counties of Liberty, Long, Bryan, Chatham and Effingham remain at high risk.
In communities at medium risk, the Centers for Disease and Prevention recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and getting tested if experiencing symptoms.
Symptoms of BA.5, the variant reported to be showing up the most in COVID patients today, can include runny nose, sore throat, fever for a day or two, headache, sinus congestion and a persistent, productive cough.
In counties with a high level, the CDC recommends wearing masks indoors when out in public or when utilizing public transportation. It also recommends getting tested if symptoms appear.
“We still encourage everyone who is eligible for a booster shot to get one,” Heidel said. “The boosters are really important for restoring immunity that may have faded over time. While no vaccine can provide 100% protection, the boosters are very good at keeping you from getting seriously sick and dying from COVID. The vaccine is still free and widely available.”
Of the other counties bordering Glynn County, Wayne County is the only one with a medium risk level rating. Brantley County remains at high risk.
Charlton County, which borders Camden, was at a medium risk level Thursday.
“If someone isn’t sure if they’re eligible for a booster, the CDC has an interactive tool on its website that can help,” Heidel said. “If you go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/stay-up-to-date.html, click the button for ‘Find out when to get a booster.’ The online tool will walk you through a series of questions about your previous vaccines, your age and your health conditions, and will let you know if you are eligible for a booster.”