What started with a single inmate contracting COVID-19 last week at the Glynn County Detention Center has morphed into two dozen cases of the virus, more than half of those cases contracted by jail staff, said county Undersheriff Ron Corbett.
As of Monday, 14 jail staffers have tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, some 10 inmates tested positive between Friday and Saturday, Corbett said.
The 10 inmates who tested positive are being held in a quarantine cellblock at the county detention center, located at 100 Sulfer Springs Road off of U.S. Highway 341. The 14 guards with COVID-19 are quarantining at home.
“We’re dealing with it the best we can, day to day, hour to hour,” Corbett said. “There’s a lot of decision-making involved. We’re having to make decisions on the fly.”
As a result of contact tracing, still more inmates are being tested for COVID-19, Corbett said.
Having such a large amount of jail employees out recovering from COVID-19 has put a strain on jail staff, Corbett said. Many employees are getting overtime, he said. Also, some county sheriff’s deputies with past experience working at the jail have been asked to fill in at the detention center temporarily, he said.
The department of Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump is responsible for running the jail, providing courthouse security, serving legal papers and other law enforcement duties.
“It’s safe to say this is an unprecedented dilemma we are dealing with,” Corbett said. “The staff, the ones who are left, are doing a wonderful job. Everybody’s tired, but we’re dealing with it.”
The first inmate tested positive last Tuesday. The 43-year-old was released on his own recognizance Wednesday, and given medical advice on the importance of isolating upon his release, Corbett said.
The 31 inmates in that man’s cell block were moved to the quarantine cellblock to await testing, Corbett said. Testing occurred Thursday.
Seven inmates tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and three inmates more tested positive on Saturday, Corbett said.
Meanwhile, 10 jail staffers tested positive late last week, followed by four more staffers testing positive over the weekend, Corbett said.
“We’re addressing it,” he said. “We’ve got people working overtime. We’ve got people in field operations with jail experience coming in to assist.”
Sheriff’s Office officials are maintaining open communication with the Glynn County Health Department and following CDC guidelines. Disinfecting and cleaning of the jail facility occur on a frequent basis.
Incoming inmates who have a fever or other signs of COVID-19 are kept in isolation for 14 days, after which they must register negative on a COVID-19 test before being admitted into the general jail population. The same goes for incoming inmates who, under questioning, reveal they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 on the outside.
“I might say, the inmates are concerned, and we’ve had pretty good cooperation from them as well,” Corbett said. “They understand this is not something that any of us asked for.”